Avid MediaCentral 2020 Empowers Broadcast News Organizations to Create and Deliver More Content in Shorter Timeframes

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced the immediate availability of MediaCentral® 2020 , the comprehensive media workflow platform for TV news, sports and post production operations. Innovative new features in MediaCentral 2020 deliver on the needs of modern newsrooms, providing journalists with increased efficiency, faster search options and improved editing as well as an enhanced broadcast viewing experience for audiences.



MediaCentral 2020 accelerates production with a complete and scalable end-to-end media workflow platform, providing news teams with media access, workflow integration and remote collaboration to deliver breaking news as it happens. MediaCentral 2020 empowers global collaboration ​to connect disperse teams to share media and create better stories together, while leveraging broadcast content and incoming feeds to break news fast on digital channels.

“Whether you are a local news bureau, regional broadcaster or global news network, the ability to deliver compelling news stories quickly and efficiently is critical,” said Colleen Smith, Vice President, Market Solutions at Avid. “MediaCentral 2020 delivers the remote workflow collaboration, efficiency and distribution capabilities news production teams need to break news first and reach audiences across every platform—online, on social media and on air.”

From information gathering that leverages powerful search capabilities to story creation, graphics integration and social media distribution, MediaCentral 2020 empowers teams with the tools and the workflow speed they need to break news first. Key new capabilities include:

Viewing and Editing Time-based Metadata More Easily –Increased efficiency with a storyboard view to see metadata together with the thumbnails in one single view.





–Increased efficiency with a storyboard view to see metadata together with the thumbnails in one single view. Finding Media Faster to Improve Collaboration –Includes more control and options to find the right media assets quickly, improve collaboration, ensure up-to-date results and improve the overall usability of the system.





–Includes more control and options to find the right media assets quickly, improve collaboration, ensure up-to-date results and improve the overall usability of the system. Enhancing Storytelling with Maestro Graphic –Allows the use of full mix-down of graphics and video into a single file ready for publishing in MediaCentral and Media Composer or for publishing to social media and other digital outlets.





–Allows the use of full mix-down of graphics and video into a single file ready for publishing in MediaCentral and or for publishing to social media and other digital outlets. More Creative Editing with Advanced Capabilities–New advanced capabilities address even the most complex news production teams’ editing needs, delivering compelling stories with increased video and audio tracks.

These new functions enhance and extend the industry-standard platform’s modular, scalable design and full suite of apps, services and connectors that accelerate every part of the media creation and publishing workflow. For more information on MediaCentral 2020 visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral .



About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

