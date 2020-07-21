Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ondot Named a 2020 ADVANCE Award Winner by TAG FinTech Society

Honors Innovation in fintech companies with links to Georgia

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, was named a 2020 ADVANCE Award winner by the TAG FinTech Society, an organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of Georgia’s technology industry.

The ADVANCE Awards recognize established companies with proven fintech solutions involved with lending, accounting, digital payments, security, processing and other sectors. Selected winners must demonstrate innovation and measurable results and also have a connection to Georgia such as a physical presence, a strategic partner relationship, local customers, board members or other affiliations. A total of six companies were named as award winners.

“There is a rapid shift happening in the digital experiences for banking, particularly around cards and payments,” said Vaduvur Bharghavan, CEO of Ondot Systems. “It is a great honor to be recognized as a leader in this innovation among all of the prominent payment and fintech companies in Georgia.”

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers
Ondot Systems
800 669 6265, ext. 151
charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com

