Taronis Fuels Releases New MagneGas Product Video

PHOENIX, AZ, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today released another new MagneGas product video as part of its expanding digital marketing content. MagneGas is the only renewable metal cutting fuel in commercial distribution today, and the product is a central component to the Company’s growth strategy.

The Company employs a sophisticated marketing strategy that includes an expanding content library intended to raise awareness to the renewability, safety, and functional aspects of MagneGas. The first new product video, released in June, was well received and has been cited by a number of new clients as one of the factors that peaked their interest in working with MagneGas Welding Supply, the Company’s rapidly expanding retail network of industrial supply locations across six states.

“We are excited to continue to deliver modern, compelling, concise messages to our prospective client base,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “These videos are impactful. They are intended to target a younger audience, grab their attention, and make them want to learn more about MagneGas and Taronis Fuels. These younger viewers are increasingly sensitive to sustainability, and we produce the world’s only renewable metal cutting fuel, MagneGas. We deliver sustainability, safety and unmatched functionality. This is driving interest in our product, and we are taking market share as a direct result.”

“As an example of our success, the Company recently conducted a single MagneGas cutting demonstration in Phoenix, Arizona to support its newest retail location’s launch. The audience included several prominent industrial consumers of acetylene in the local market, as well as a number of certified welding instructors representing the majority of the local welding trade schools. That one-day event subsequently generated over 50 inquiries and follow up sales call in less than three weeks. In fact, we are already booking sales in Phoenix before our retail location is fully operational. Our videos, live demonstrations, and our digital technical tutorials are driving interest in our products daily,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

To view the new MagneGas video, please click the following link: https://taronisfuels.com/investors/new-media/videos/

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

