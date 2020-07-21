SWUAT Technologies Selects Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 

/EIN News/ -- Draganfly’s platform to be used in improving the usage of unmanned systems by first responders in handling pandemic situations



Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that Serving the World Using Aerospace Technologies (“SWUAT”) has selected to incorporate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technologies within their own platform to assist first responders in handling pandemic situations.

SWUAT, based out of Zambia Africa, is a leading provider of next generation solutions for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). SWUAT works with multiple agencies in Zambia that utilizes their drones and is looking to incorporate analytics provided by Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology to offer health measurement solutions.

Vital Intelligence is a health and respiratory measurement technology that can be used as a pre-screening tool to help identify possible infectious and respiratory conditions. Draganfly can use the Vital Intelligence technology to process and analyze footage provided by SWUAT in relation to social distancing and vital sign extraction.

“SWUAT Technologies is a recognized leader in creating outstanding systems that boost performance and safety,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “We are thrilled they have chosen Draganfly to develop and deploy an end to end solution to help better handle the pandemic situations.”

“We have a strong commitment for innovation and excellence. We believe that this joint effort with Draganfly will enable us to improve our offering in assisting first responders by utilizing analytics to better understand pandemic situations. Draganfly has vast experience in the field and offers cutting edge analytics and technology. We cannot express how excited we are to be in this collaboration. Given the current panic and insurgence of cases, we are confident that together we shall greatly contribute to managing this pandemic situation.” said Chabula Chilombo CEO.

About SWUAT

Serving the World Using Aerospace Technologies (SWUAT) is a true pioneer of unmanned Aerial Technology in the region and beyond, being right at the forefront of shaping the industry. SWUAT provides UXS (Unmanned Air/Underwater/Ground Systems) services while maintaining a suitable environment for the technologies to be utilized, offering cutting edge research and training services to organizations. SWUAT develops, supplies and applies Aerospace technologies where appropriate, successfully integrating tailored systems and projects in a wide range of industries including; Wildlife, Mining, Security, Education, Energy and water. SWUAT with its strategic partners supports over 100 UAS programs & training centers in more than 10 countries.



To learn more about SWUAT Technologies, visit www.swuat.org

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

