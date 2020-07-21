Duo World Inc. Launches Facetone Cloud, an Omni Channel Contact Center on the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, NV, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Duo World Inc. (OTCQB: DUUO) announced the launch of its product Facetone’s cloud subscription offering for its customers globally. Customers can access the system at www.facetone.com. Facetone cloud contact center system empowers businesses to run their contact centers efficiently and scale up their operations while keeping their costs low.

Facetone is an enterprise grade renowned contact center platform used by many large enterprises for their on-premise contact center operations. The same feature rich product is now made available on the Cloud as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering at the fraction of the cost compared to its competition.

Businesses can now drastically reduce their TCO (Total Cost of ownership) by deploying Facetone for their operations since the product is facilitated with an end-to-end fully integrated contact center features from Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Smart Queuing, Skill Based Contact Routing, Campaign Manager for Outbound Dialing, Profile Management, and comprehensive Ticket Management are some of the key features.

CEO, Muhunthan Canagasooryam, said, “Facetone’s cloud offering is launched at a time when businesses across the globe are struggling to cut their expenditure as well as adopting work from home model amidst the challenge posted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are certain that we as an organization and our product would help many businesses to swiftly transform their conventional in-premise contact centers to the cloud to facilitate remote working while reducing their cost by one third compared to the competitive products in the market.”

About Duo World Inc.

Duo World Inc. (OTCQB:DUUO), having its headquarters in Nevada, United States, and its software development center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has been catering to the companies across the globe that want to collaborate with their customers and teams to provide great customer digital experience. Driven by innovation, Duo World Inc. has favored the enterprises in many ways, including efficiency, cost reduction, revenue optimization, and continuous value addition to their product or service offerings.

Learn more about Duo World Inc. at www.duoworld.com

Contact:

Duo World Inc.

170 S Green Valley Parkway

Suite 300

Henderson, Nevada 89012

Tel: 870-505-6540

Email: info@duoworld.com

Website: www.duoworld.com