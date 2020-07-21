Jetson Assembles “Gut Council” of Medical Experts to Accelerate the Company Mission of Elevating Human Health Through the Power of the Gut

The Gut Council brings together top medical professionals from a variety of specialties – ranging from neurology and dietetics to rheumatology and pediatrics — to provide research, product development, education, and content.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetson , creators of the world’s only seasonal probiotic, today announced the formation of their Gut Council , a group of top health experts assembled to accelerate Jetson’s mission of elevating human health through the power of the gut. The Council members span a variety of specialties, from pediatrics and gastroenterology to rheumatology and neurology. In addition to producing easily digested content about gut health across multiple media channels, the Gut Council will work closely with members of the Jetson team to guide product development and education on the importance of probiotics and gut health. They will also aid in distilling research into easy to understand content to keep consumers armed with information through editorial and video across channels.



“We know the microbiome holds so many secrets and keys to whole-body health but the industry of probiotics is so difficult to wade through," said Gillian Erlich, Nurse Practitioner and inaugural Gut Council Member. "Our mission is to bring consumers simple and clear direction about how to apply what is known from science and literature about the use of probiotics for gut health and whole health. We want to provide education about how the gut works so Americans can achieve optimal health."

The inaugural members of the Gut Council include:

Dr. Ilene Ruhoy, MD, PhD – Neurological Health and Healing – Ilene S. Ruhoy MD, PhD, is the founder of the Center for Healing Neurology , where she takes an integrative approach to help patients heal and achieve optimal health. She also published peer-reviewed research with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) about the toxic effects of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and how physicians can help minimize these effects. Dr. Ruhoy brings to Jetson a focus in neurological health and expertise in bridging allopathic and alternative medicine.

Dr. Gillian Ehrlich, ARNP, DNP – Ayurvedic Medicine and Metabolic Functioning – Dr. Gillian Ehrlich practices Functional & Ayurvedic medicine at the Center for Healing Neurology in Seattle, Washington. Her professional training includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Washington, certification from The Institute for Functional Medicine and professional-level Ayurvedic training certified by the National Ayurvedic Medical Association. Her areas of focus on the Jetson Gut Council include the connection between poor digestion and autoimmune disease, and establishing ideal metabolic patterns from the first days of a baby's life.

Alexandra Turnbull, RDN, LD – Childhood Nutrition and Immunity – Alexandra Turnbull is a Registered Dietitian and mom of two. She will work with Jetson to help families create a healthy relationship with food while optimizing gut health and establish a healthy microbiome for babies from the moment of their birth. She also serves as a resource for information on the link between gut health and immunity in children.

Anthony S. Padula, M.D. – Rheumatology, Chronic Inflammation and Holistic Health – Anthony S. Padula, M.D., is a triple-board-certified physician in adult medicine, pediatrics and rheumatology. Dr. Padula practices as a Rheumatologist at the Northern California Arthritis Center in Walnut Creek, CA. He has a degree in Biology from Brown University and a medical doctor degree from Jefferson Medical College. Dr. Padula's area of focus on the Jetson team is the connection between gut health and immunity as well as chronic inflammation.

Dr. Sahil Khanna, M.D. – Gastroenterology and Hepatology – Dr. Sahil Khanna, M.D. is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. His studies and analysis of the microbiota's link to human diseases awakened him to the power that gut health has on the human body and various disease states. Dr. Khanna brings to Jetson a focus on the link between gut health and chronic disease.

“Health has never been a more important focus in our lives overall and gut health specifically has become a hot topic of conversation. During a time when gut health research and information is released at warp speed, we all need more resources to distill the information, add credibility to the message, and educate the industry and our customers which will, in return, dismantle skepticism,” said Stefan Weitz, founder of Jetson who credits probiotics as a critical part of thriving while living with Multiple Sclerosis. “Jetson has always been committed to providing the highest quality probiotic strains and formulas based on the most recent scientific research. Now we have these esteemed experts on our immediate team to ensure we never miss a beat. We are fortunate to be able to offer the Gut Council as a resource for our customers and anyone interested in the power of gut health.”



Jetson is the world's only seasonal probiotic. Founded by Stefan Weitz and Kiley Taslitz Anderson in June 2019, Jetson is dedicated to helping Americans get healthy through the gut. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address the body’s unique needs year-round for as little as $30 a month. Non-GMO, vegan, preservative-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free, Jetson’s individual seasonal probiotic products include Fit , Mood , Immunity , and Outside , as well as a prebiotic, Gut Prep . They have also recently launched a product line aimed at babies and kids, Jettie . The company was founded after Weitz was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease — Multiple Sclerosis — and learned his overall health and quality of life was inextricably tied to the health of his gut. To keep it fresh and to purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com .

