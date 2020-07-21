Calling All Cocktail Aficionados: Elijah Craig Bourbon and Deep Eddy Vodka Now Available in Drinkworks Home Bar System

Drinkworks, a joint venture between Keurig Dr Pepper and Anheuser-Busch, announces second premium spirits partnership with initial cocktail Pods due to launch in late 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beverage innovation company Drinkworks ® and spirits company Heaven Hill Brands today announced a partnership to develop cocktails for use in the Drinkworks Home Bar system. Through the new licensing agreement, consumers will be able to enjoy signature Elijah Craig Bourbon and Deep Eddy Vodka cocktails from Drinkworks Pods, with the initial selection expected to hit the market in late 2020.



“Partnering with Heaven Hill is an exciting evolution of our broadening co-branded cocktail portfolio,” said Drinkworks CEO, Nathaniel Davis. “We’re proud to work with a renowned family-owned spirits company like Heaven Hill to deliver even more premium cocktail experiences to our Drinkworks Home Bar owners.”

"This partnership gives cocktail enthusiasts more ways to enjoy their favorite Heaven Hill brands – like Elijah Craig and Deep Eddy – at the push of a button,” said Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira. “We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Drinkworks as we collaborate to deliver on consumer desire for a bar-quality version of our brands’ signature cocktails in the comfort of the home.”

The new co-branded cocktails will be produced by Drinkworks and be available on drinkworks.com and at select retailers across the country. The initial menu of signature cocktails – featuring an Elijah Craig Old Fashioned and a Deep Eddy Texas Mule – will join the Drinkworks portfolio of over two dozen beverages. This partnership marks the second premium spirits company to be included in Drinkworks’ open system, following the announcement of a similar partnership last fall.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is available nationwide on drinkworks.com, as well as through in-store and online retailers. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, please visit www.drinkworks.com.

About Drinkworks®

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button. A joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, Drinkworks® pods and Drinkworks® accessories, visit www.drinkworks.com.

About Heaven Hill

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY -based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world’s second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill’s diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Deep Eddy and Burnett’s Vodkas; Admiral Nelson’s and Blackheart Rums; Black Velvet Canadian Whisky; Lunazul Tequila; The Christian Brothers Brandies; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; Carolans Irish Cream Liqueur; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company’s portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

