URW Enhances Digital Out-Of-Home Media Network Capabilities at Westfield Malls in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in the DOOH industry, brands will be guaranteed real-time impressions and complete campaign transparency when advertising on The Westfield Network, a state of the art, digital out-of-home media network located in Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), announced today. Currently available across 471 digital media screens in 18 digitally powered centers, the network’s enhanced capabilities will provide even more accuracy and clarity into campaign reporting.



“So much has changed this year, and brands now need increased transparency and security when it comes to buying media and measuring advertising campaigns. Knowing this, we’ve reimagined what our digital out-of-home network can do to better meet those needs,” said Ghadi Hobeika, U.S. chief marketing officer and group director of digital and data. “The Westfield Network and its suite of technologies can now provide extraordinary R.O.I. to advertisers, amplifying creative possibilities.”

The enhanced out-of-home network encompasses:

Accurate impressions : Only consumers who are onsite and within 20 feet of a digital media screen are counted as an impression, which means a campaign will be comprised of 100% actual network exposures;



: Only consumers who are onsite and within 20 feet of a digital media screen are counted as an impression, which means a campaign will be comprised of 100% actual network exposures; Trusted campaign delivery: Campaigns are guaranteed based on real-time, delivered impressions within a +/- 10% threshold;

Live Data Access : Brand partners will receive exclusive access to live data via a Media Intelligence Dashboard where they can view a campaign’s impressions, attention time by creative, and detailed demographic breakdown, all sortable by location, time, and piece of creative content; and



: Brand partners will receive exclusive access to live data via a where they can view a campaign’s impressions, attention time by creative, and detailed demographic breakdown, all sortable by location, time, and piece of creative content; and High Share of Voice (SOV) environment: Westfield owns and operates its network in premium retail destinations, creating a brand safe environment with no third-party vendors.

“The Westfield Network offers a brand-safe, offline environment with the essential media metrics and optimization capabilities of online media,” said Loren Miller, senior vice president, director of sales & business innovation. “We’ve made a significant investment in our network, including anonymized video analytics, to ensure transparency and the availability of authentic real-time data.”



The Westfield Network, a pioneer in using digital out-of-home advertising technology, also enables advertisers to niche-target to better capture consumer attention and increase engagement. By using a suite of demographic triggers, brands can create unique, personalized campaigns tailored to the shoppers in front of the screens.

Launched in 2017, The Westfield Network is the largest digital out-of-home network in the U.S. that features real-time capture of consumer engagement and demographics. It provides meaningful analytics to optimize advertising content, making it more relevant and engaging for the customers in proximity to a screen at any given time. More than 400 brands in leading consumer retail, luxury, entertainment, and telecom have advertised on the network to date.

For more information, please visit: www.westfield.com/medianetwork .

For further information, please contact:

Robyn Cottelli

Director, Public Relations, URW

robyn.cottelli@urw.com

929.254.8309

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,600 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. As at December 31, 2019, the Group had a development pipeline of €8.3 Bn.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an A3 rating from Moody’s.