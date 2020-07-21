Jushi Holdings Inc. Participates in Fireside Chat Hosted by Eight Capital – Replay Available Now

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that Jim Cacioppo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jushi, participated in a fireside chat hosted by Graeme Kreindler, CPA, CA, Principal, Healthcare Research at Eight Capital, which was held virtually on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time. A replay of the discussion has been made available to those interested in viewing and can be accessed at the following link: Access Replay.

The replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Jushi’s website, http://ir.jushico.com/.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-453-1308
Investors@jushico.com 

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com  

