Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for August 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MARIA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. Financial results will be reported for the 2020 fiscal fourth quarter and year ended May 31, 2020 after market close on August 11, 2020.

Landec's President and CEO, Dr. Albert Bolles, will host the Conference Call with Brian McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer and Jim Hall, Lifecore President. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-3982

U.S. and International Toll Number: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13707337

Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through September 11, 2020.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Toll free replay dial in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay: 1-412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13707337

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Landec designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products, and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development fill and finish of sterile, injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:

Jeff Sonnek

(646) 277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com