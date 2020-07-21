Ultimus Receives Highest Scores in Global Custodian’s Mutual Fund Administration Survey

For the sixth consecutive year, clients of Ultimus validate firm’s commitment to superior service

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent provider of mutual fund servicing in the U.S., is delighted to announce it received the highest overall score in Global Custodian’s Mutual Fund Administration Survey for the sixth consecutive year. Based on survey results, Ultimus earned both the Market Outperformer and Category Outperformer accreditations from Global Custodian again for the sixth year in a row. The survey results provide evidence of Ultimus’ focus on providing high-quality service to clients.



The annual Mutual Fund Administration Survey, administered by Global Custodian, recognizes mutual fund service providers which deliver exceptional service levels to fund sponsors. Consistent with last year’s survey, fund sponsors evaluated their current service providers in 14 different categories, such as client service, fund accounting, transfer agency, distribution support, reporting, compliance, and on-boarding. Ultimus received the highest overall average score, 6.67 out of 7.0, achieving the highest score in 9 out of 14 categories and the second-highest score in the four other categories.

“We’re grateful to once again receive the top scores in this industry survey,” said Gary Tenkman , CEO of Ultimus. “We have demonstrated consistency in our team’s industry-leading service delivery year in and year out as it’s not a one-year priority, but rather its core to our culture.”

In the survey, clients of Ultimus shared ‘overwhelmingly positive’ comments, as reported by Global Custodian in the full report. Comments included:

“The fund accounting group is meticulous, dedicated and has many years of experience”

“They are highly responsive to inquiries”

“We seek to earn our clients’ trust, day in and day out. To that end we continuously look for opportunities to add tangible value,” said Bill Tomko , EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus. “Over the years we’ve stayed successful by delivering consistent, top-notch service which makes a difference for our clients. Even before a client engages Ultimus, we focus on understanding their business needs, it’s part of our team’s DNA to be there as a partner. The survey results substantiate our core strength in service and value, year after year.”

Underlining this client-centric focus, Ultimus makes ongoing investments in professionals and technology. Experienced professionals provide clients with valuable information and deep industry knowledge to help enhance their business strategy as they look to the future. And the investments in technology keep fund sponsors at the forefront of innovation. To showcase both aspects, Ultimus plans to hold a virtual open house for prospective clients during a webinar event later this week, Advancing Fund Services Through Innovation. If you are a prospective client and interested in an invitation, please reach out to Gary Harris, EVP Head of Sales at Ultimus.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 650 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

