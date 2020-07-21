BEDGEAR® Continues Global Expansion with Openings of Innovative, Stand-Alone BEDGEAR Stores in Thailand and Republic of Korea

/EIN News/ -- Farmingdale, N.Y., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing innovative brand of Performance™ bedding with a focus on health and well-being, today announces the grand openings of three stand-alone BEDGEAR stores in well-known upscale Southeast Asian shopping malls: Crystal Design Centre and Seacon Square shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, and Living Power Centre in Seoul, South Korea. Building on the rapid international growth of nearly 400 BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shops within retail doors, the brand is embracing the next phase of development with the addition of these stand-alone BEDGEAR stores. BEDGEAR now has over 100 stand-alone BEDGEAR stores globally. The new stores are representative of BEDGEAR’s dedication of bringing interactive in-store experiences with personalized and breathable bedding products to consumers around the world.

All three BEDGEAR stores embrace the brand’s unique approach to innovate the in-store consumer experience, including the “Build Your Launchpad” M3 Mattress kiosk that consumers in these regions have never seen before. The M3 kiosk allows shoppers to easily create a personalized fit for the M3 Mattress, the world’s first modular bed featuring dual-sided Independent Suspension that is available in four comforts.

Shoppers also can participate in a personalized Performance pillow fitting with the stores’ retail associates. In a BEDGEAR pillow fitting, consumers can find their PillowID™ based on variety of factors, including sleep position, body type and temperature preference, from the pillow collections available at each store. Using this same personalized fitting process, consumers can also be fit for a complete Performance Sleep System™, including mattress protectors, blankets, and sheets, which all feature BEDGEAR’s breathable fabric technologies. Central to sanitary best practices, each fitting will be enhanced with the use of Sleep Napkins™. The Sleep Napkin, a perforated and disposable sheet, is essential as they cover the entire pillow or a body-size portion of the mattress to maintain a clean surface between the shopper and the bedding product, ensuring a healthy, clean sleep environment.

The BEDGEAR store in Seoul also provides children’s breathable bedding products, including the Backrest Pillow, cuddle-curve Pulse Pillow with removable and washable cover, and Magic Edge Mattress, which has a removable and washable cover and is built for growing bodies. With the removable Magic Edge bumpers, children go from toddler to a “big kid” bed.

“Our international consumer shoppers are clearly seeking new and engaging in-store experiences so they can interact with our bedding solutions that have continuous airflow and maximum ventilation to keep them cool, dry and temperature neutral,” said BEDGEAR CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. “The capability for shoppers to effortlessly find a mattress and pillow personally fit for them adds to the in-store buying experience.”

With the addition of these Southeast Asian stores, BEDGEAR can now be found in more than 4,000 retail locations in 25 countries globally.

About BEDGEAR®

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual’s total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world’s first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world’s largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR’s products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they’re fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

