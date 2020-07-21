AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics Set to Deliver Breakthrough Performance for Commercial and Consumer Desktop PCs

New OEM and system integrator (SI) designs coming Q3 2020, including innovative small form factor enterprise PCs, towers and gaming desktops

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the world's first and most advanced1 7nm x86 desktop processors with built-in graphics for consumer and commercial PC markets2. The AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon™ Graphics and the AMD Athlon™ 3000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon™ Graphics feature the most advanced processor core technology1 on the market combined with the best graphics performance available in a desktop processor2.



The new AMD Ryzen™ 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors deliver impressive generational leaps in performance3 and amazing power efficiency for consumers, gamers, streamers and creators. Built for modern business PCs, AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies offer enterprise-class solutions, advanced technology and multi-layered security features. Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors are built on the industry-leading 7nm process and “Zen 2” core architecture, offering unmatched user experiences and power efficiency in the state-of-the art AMD socket AM4 platform.

“AMD is dedicated to continuously pushing the boundaries of processing power and graphics performance to deliver amazing PC experiences for all customers, from mainstream PC users, to gamers, streamers and enterprise users,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. “Today, in association with our longstanding PC partners, we are excited to launch the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors. The ultimate desktop processors with built-in graphics delivering amazing performance for work or play.”

AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors with AMD Radeon Graphics

With responsive performance and flawless visuals with Radeon graphics built-in, consumers can now enjoy enthusiast-level performance for gaming and content creation in AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series processor powered pre-built desktops without the need for a discrete graphics card. Additionally, the new AMD Athlon™ 3000 G-Series Desktop Processors provide responsive performance and modern features for entry-level PCs using the same “Zen” core architecture and built-in Radeon graphics as the high-performance AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor family.

The AMD Ryzen™ 4700G Desktop Processor offers:

Up to 2.5X multi-threaded performance compared to previous generation 5

Up to 5% greater single-thread performance than the Intel Core i7-9700 6

Up to 31% greater multithreaded performance than the Intel Core i7-9700 7

Up to 202% better graphics performance than the Intel Core i7-9700 8

MODEL CORES /

THREADS TDP

(Watts) BOOST9/BASE

FREQ. (GHz) GPU CORES CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700G 8C/16T 65W Up to 4.4 / 3.6 GHz 8 12 MB AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700GE 8C/16T 35W Up to 4.3 / 3.1 GHz 8 12 MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600G 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.2 / 3.7 GHz 7 11 MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 4600GE 6C/12T 35W Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 7 11 MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300G 4C/8T 65W Up to 4.0 / 3.8 GHz 6 6 MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 4300GE 4C/8T 35W Up to 4.0 / 3.5 GHz 6 6 MB Athlon™ Gold 3150G 4C / 4T 65W​ 3.9 GHz 3 6 MB Athlon™ Gold 3150GE 4C / 4T 35W 3.8 GHz 3 6 MB Athlon™ Silver 3050GE 2C / 4T 35W 3.4 GHz 3 5 MB

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with PRO technologies

Built for the modern business environment, the new AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series and AMD Athlon PRO 3000 Series Desktop Processors offer a new standard for modern business PCs. Featuring advanced performance and modern security features with layers of protection, they are designed to keep up with today’s fast-paced, remote work business environments. With security features such as AMD Memory Guard and AMD Secure Processor alongside seamless manageability features, businesses can rest assured AMD-powered systems are easy to administer on an enterprise-level scale and deliver reliable security features.

The AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors offer:

Up to 31% faster performance than the competition 9

Up to 43% more performance per watt than the competition10

MODEL CORES/

THREADS TDP

(Watts) BOOST9/

BASE FREQ. (GHz) Graphics

Cores L2/L3

CACHE (MB) AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750G 8C/16T 65W Up to 4.4/3.6 GHz 8 12MB AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 4750GE 8C/16T 35W Up to 4.3/3.1 GHz 8 12MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650G 6C/12T 65W Up to 4.2/3.7 GHz 7 11MB AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 4650GE 6C/12T 35W Up to 4.2/3.3 GHz 7 11MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350G 4C/8T 65W Up to 4.0/3.8 GHz 6 6MB AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 4350GE 4C/8T 35W Up to 4.0/3.5 GHz 6 6MB AMD Athlon™ Gold PRO 3150G 4C/4T 65W Up to 3.9/3.5 GHz 3 6MB AMD Athlon™ Gold PRO 3150GE 4C/4T 35W Up to 3.8/3.3 GHz 3 6MB AMD Athlon™ Silver PRO 3125GE 2C/4T 35W Up to 3.4/3.4 GHz 3 5MB

Partner Quotes

“Both our consumer and commercial customers expect PCs that deliver a blend of best-in-class performance and value,” said Mike Nash, chief technologist and head of Customer Experience and Portfolio Strategy, HP Inc. “HP offers a comprehensive AMD portfolio that offers incredible processing power and best-in-class integrated graphics across our consumer and gaming PCs as well as flexible functionality and enterprise-grade security in our commercial PCs to keep business users productive everywhere.”

“At Lenovo™, we are always listening to our customers’ pain points for new opportunities to transform how they feel about the PC desktop experience,” said Dilip Bhatia, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Lenovo. “Our IdeaCentre™ and ThinkCentre™ series serve our widest range of consumer and commercial customers for a reason, every desktop user wants smoother performance, more storage for files, and reliable graphics whether they’re working from home or at the office—but they also want sleek style. By bringing the speed of next-level AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors to our unique and more compact designs in several form factors, we are delivering more choice for better experiences without sacrificing style. The upgraded Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 with soft textured slide design is powered by AMD Ryzen 4700G Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics options to provide the speed you need for premium entertainment and productivity tasks, while running cool and quiet. Featuring Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M75t, M75s and M75q business PCs will be updated later this fall. The new desktops provide the flexibility of different form factors with layers of modern security features and manageability solutions for simpler deployment and IT management.”

Availability

The Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors are expected to be available in systems from OEM partners including Lenovo and HP starting in Q3 2020. The Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Desktop Processors will be available from SIs at launch on July 21st and are expected in systems from OEM partners starting later this fall. The Ryzen 4000 G-Series, Athlon 3000 G-Series, Ryzen PRO 4000 Series and Athlon PRO 3000 Series Desktop Processors are exclusively available from SIs and OEM partners.

Supporting Resources

