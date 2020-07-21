Enterprise Broker Technology Visionary Rocky Rankin joins MooveGuru as VP Technology

Focus is on integrating MooveGuru into Broker Systems for Automation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MooveGuru, based in Roswell, GA, announced the hiring of Rocky Rankin as the Vice President of Technology to manage development of integrations into key moving suppliers, real estate brokerage back-office solutions, and franchise technology platforms. After refining the solution with their first 600,000 movers, the firm continues rapid growth. Roughly 35 million Americans move each year and MooveGuru is making it easier and more affordable than ever before.



“We are thrilled to have Rocky Rankin join the company to lead us through our next round of enterprise integrations with both our utility and moving partners, and the technology providers that serve our brokerage and franchise clients,” says Scott Oakley, Chief Executive Officer of MooveGuru. “His experience as a technology leader at Propertybase, RE/MAX (REMAX) World Headquarters, and Keller Williams Realty International (KWRI) is exactly what MooveGuru needs to create the best integrations into systems that power our moving concierge services.”

MooveGuru offers a customer for life solution that not only supports consumers who are moving, but stays connected to the consumer through their agent and brokerage CRM, website, and other communication channels. “The goal of moving concierge services is to anticipate when a consumer needs help,” says Rankin. “We plan to enhance MooveGuru with machine learning and artificial intelligence to connect customers with information about services at exactly the right moment they need it.”

Prior to joining MooveGuru, Rankin started his real estate technology career as a project manager at Keller Williams then joined RE/MAX as a Solutions Architect. Most recently, Rankin served as the Senior Director, Product Management and Professional Services at Propertybase.

About MooveGuru

Roswell, GA based MooveGuru. In 2016, MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 300 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

