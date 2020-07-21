University TMS Clinic Now Offering FDA-Cleared Helmet to Treat Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) treatment for MDD and OCD is now available in Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- TUSCALOOSA, Ala., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University TMS , a mental health facility specializing in advanced treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) for major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).



“We have learned that each year more than 20% of the Alabama population meets the requirements for a mental health diagnosis,” said Dr. Timothy Prestley, M.D., founder and neurologist at University TMS. “Our mission is to provide hope through innovative and noninvasive treatment options, such as Deep TMS. Many mental illnesses, including depression and OCD, have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to have every tool in our belt to help those living in the Tuscaloosa County community.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both noninvasive and medication-free, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

University TMS was founded by Dr. Prestley and Dr. James T. O’Neil, M.D. who have more than 10 years of combined experience in the diagnosis and treatment of all aspects of neurological disorders both in the hospital and outpatient setting. For more information, visit www.universitytmstherapy.com or call the clinic at 205-523-5618.

About University TMS

Located in Tuscaloosa, University TMS provides comprehensive treatments to effectively treat depression, addiction, and other brain disorders with non-surgical treatments, such as Deep TMS.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the Company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.