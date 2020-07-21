NetBlaze, a Digital Marketing Solution for Small Businesses, Launches New App to Streamline, Simplify and Automate Digital Marketing Efforts to Help Businesses Grow

New app brings NetBlaze’s low-cost, one-stop-shop digital marketing services to a simple platform as small businesses look to recover from the impact of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBlaze , a Chicago-based digital marketing solutions company for small businesses nationwide, today announces the launch of its new app for desktop and mobile that simplifies marketing management to help businesses reach new customers. The company offers affordable services to manage a variety of key marketing efforts, including social media management, customer relations management, reputation management and search engine optimization (SEO).



“We understand that small business owners can be stretched thinly, managing many things at once, especially right now. They face unprecedented challenges to plan and execute a digital marketing strategy while navigating the most challenging and evolving landscape they’re likely to see in their lifetimes. Now is the time for some help, which is why we’ve launched our new user-friendly app that manages the most critical four components of their marketing at a low cost,” said Steve Clayton, CEO and Co-Founder of NetBlaze. “Knowing the time restrictions our clients face and the confusion that exists about what they SHOULD be doing with their digital marketing; we created our services with the 80/20 principle in mind. NetBlaze focuses on taking the guess work out of wondering what to do and how to do it while easily managing the core 20% of digital marketing that delivers 80% of the benefit.”

The new NetBlaze app features a user-friendly interface that populates all of NetBlaze’s services and capabilities into an easy-to-navigate dashboard that includes:

Customer Relationship Management: Clients can upload their entire current customer list to the NetBlaze platform, where they can push out promotions via email or text to the entire client list, or to segmented groups. After sending, clients can also track the performance of campaigns by seeing the open rate with an option to follow up with those who didn’t originally open the message.

Clients can upload their entire current customer list to the NetBlaze platform, where they can push out promotions via email or text to the entire client list, or to segmented groups. After sending, clients can also track the performance of campaigns by seeing the open rate with an option to follow up with those who didn’t originally open the message. Social Media Management: As part of its services, NetBlaze drafts 12 pieces of social media per content month to be shared across social platforms. With the app, the content review process is now seamless, giving clients the ability to approve or request changes to drafted content right from the dashboard. Clients can also securely link all of their social accounts to the app so sensitive password information is safe and can upload digital assets to the app for NetBlaze to leverage for content.

As part of its services, NetBlaze drafts 12 pieces of social media per content month to be shared across social platforms. With the app, the content review process is now seamless, giving clients the ability to approve or request changes to drafted content right from the dashboard. Clients can also securely link all of their social accounts to the app so sensitive password information is safe and can upload digital assets to the app for NetBlaze to leverage for content. Reputation Management: Customers can sync all of their user review platforms, such as Yelp and Google Ratings, to their account to receive instant notifications when a new review has been shared, allowing them to respond to customers immediately right from within the app. The app also recognizes the client’s customer list and directs those customers to the review sites with the worst rating or least amount of reviews to encourage them to leave a positive review.

Customers can sync all of their user review platforms, such as Yelp and Google Ratings, to their account to receive instant notifications when a new review has been shared, allowing them to respond to customers immediately right from within the app. The app also recognizes the client’s customer list and directs those customers to the review sites with the worst rating or least amount of reviews to encourage them to leave a positive review. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): NetBlaze offers each client a tailored SEO optimization plan broken down by four months that gradually improves their rankings. The team cycles through creating things like blog posts, classified ads, basic citations, press releases and more, all of which helps boost the clients online presence.

NetBlaze offers each client a tailored SEO optimization plan broken down by four months that gradually improves their rankings. The team cycles through creating things like blog posts, classified ads, basic citations, press releases and more, all of which helps boost the clients online presence. Service & Assistance: NetBlaze clients can rest assured that their customer service team is available at their fingertips. Through the NetBlaze app, clients can chat directly with the NetBlaze service team instantly any time during business hours and with the in-app chat function, communications between client and the customer support team will no longer be segmented via in-app and email.

“We worked to identify the most critical components of a small business owner’s digital marketing strategy and to develop an app that takes all of the guess work and specialized knowledge out of the equation. This enables outstanding results in the form of new customers, and expanded business; all in a time when it’s needed the most. Our goal is to take care of the digital marketing efforts so our clients can get back to doing what they do best – managing one of the small businesses that are so critical to our national economy,” Clayton went on to say.

With a focus on accessibility and a cost that’s suitable for any size business, merchants can utilize all of these services for the low price of $297 per month, which includes access to the new app. NetBlaze helps its clients build a strong digital presence at any stage of their business and is working to help them get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on NetBlaze, visit https://netblaze.com/ .

About NetBlaze

NetBlaze, a WIX preferred partner, is a national marketing company that specializes in helping small businesses obtain new customers as well as maximize the number of transactions and revenue from existing customers through the use of online and mobile marketing services. The services offered to its customers include search engine optimization, Google local optimization, paid search, complete mobile marketing platform (text message marketing), mobile website development, app development, social media management, email campaign management and much more. For more information, visit https://netblaze.com/ .