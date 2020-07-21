Lumonitor, 4K Portable Monitor, Hits 2000% of Crowdfunding Goal in First 10 Days

Lumonitor allows you to game on your favorite consoles, anytime & anywhere Triple your productivity! Turn your phone into a massive 15 inch screen! Connect a Chromecast and stream from any device to your Lumonitor!

Lumonitor has since raised over $200,000 and is on track to become one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns of the year.

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumonitor, the 4K portable monitor from the fledgling manufacturer turned tech firm Lumonitor Labs, captured the attention of the Kickstarter community this week. Innovative features like 4K Ultra-HD resolution, a 15.6-inch screen, Hi-Fi speakers, and a built-in battery promise to make it the most versatile portable monitor on the market.

As of today, Lumonitor has raised 2000% of its goal, breaching $200,000 in funding and ensuring the product will begin production and hit shelves later this year in time for the holiday season.

“We wanted to show people that they don’t have to be satisfied with the outright lack of versatility in portable monitors today,” said Annie Lawson, a Lumonitor engineer. “Tech companies are cutting ports, stifling battery power, and diminishing quality to make a buck. Lumonitor proves that you can have your cake and eat it too. Lumonitor is a self-powered workstation and entertainment system that combines the productivity of a portable monitor with the versatility of a tablet.” Lumonitor is the first brand launched by Lumonitor Labs. It is currently accepting backers on Kickstarter and at www.lumonitor.com.

Lumonitor has succeeded in differentiating itself from the various other monitors on the market with a promise of streamlined productivity and high-quality on-the-go entertainment features.

The monitor has a bigger screen and better resolution than most laptops, including MacBook Pro. Whether for work or play, users can instantly and affordably upgrade their current devices to 4K simply by plugging into Lumonitor.

Lumonitor Labs’ PinPoint precision technology enhances touch precision for the 4K era, making Lumonitor one of the most responsive devices for gamers, photo/video editors, and designers.

Lumonitor is lighter and slimmer than an iPad and made for use on the go. Its true LED backlighting is twice as bright as competing monitors to ensure the screen is clearly visible from any angle and in bright places.

Lumonitor is universally compatible with any device, including additional monitors. It can be used in a multi-monitor setup or as a stackable monitor. It can also be used vertically or horizontally.

Its built-in power source and variety of ports make for grab-and-go simplicity. Users will not need chargers, dongles, speakers, power banks, or any other clutter as long as they have Lumnoitor. It can even be used independently when a digital media player is attached via HDMI, turning Lumnoitor into a tablet that functions without any device present.

Lumonitor launched on the popular crowdfunding site Kickstarter last week and quickly surpassed its funding goal. New backers still have the opportunity to purchase Lumonitor at pre-order pricing of up to 50% off the retail price, and limited early-bird perks are still available. Visit www.lumonitor.com to learn more.

About Lumonitor Labs

Lumonitor Labs is a Hong Kong-based audio/visual tech innovator. The brand began as a collaboration between engineers and business people with a background in OEM/ODM monitor manufacturing. They noticed the current trend of cutting ports and functionality in favor of slimmer screens and believed that this was not the way to make a monitor more convenient.

Their frustrations with the industry soon led them to design their own monitor—a device with more ports and functionality than the current industry standard and in a slimmer package than the competition.

After dozens of prototypes and months of testing and development, Lumonitor only lacked the funding for a worldwide release. Last week, Lumonitor Labs launched a campaign on Kickstarter with the hopes of securing funding.

Lumonitor is the first product developed by Lumonitor Labs, and with the help of backers on Kickstarter, the team is hoping to bring more audio/visual innovations to the community.

