IntelliChief Offering 3 Opportunities for Businesses to Connect and Discuss Enterprise Content Management and Automation Implementation During the Month of July

Do you have an automation plan for rebuilding your business? Do you wonder which departments would benefit the most from automation? Or how automation can be integrated into your existing ERP system? Gather your most pressing automation questions and join IntelliChief for a Live Chat Covering JDE Automation on July 21, followed by webinars for Infor LX and Oracle EBS customers on July 23 and July 28.

(July 21, 2020, 12:00PM EST) LIVE CHAT IntelliChief: Lunch & Learn "Open Chat" Enterprise Automation for JDE

When it comes to automation, most businesses are still in the research phase — they not only seek answers to their questions but also practical guidance. Unfortunately, many key decision-makers don’t have time to sit through a long webinar to uncover this knowledge. We have a solution.

Chat LIVE with our automation experts on July 21, 2020, from 12:00PM – 12:30PM where we will respond to your questions about automating processes in Accounts Payable, Finance, Human Resources, and more!

Best of all, this session is designed specifically for companies operating in a JDE environment. We will answer JDE-specific questions using the familiar verbiage you've grown accustomed to over the years. With decades of experience integrating seamlessly with JDE, our experts are prepared to answer any and all of your questions — no matter how complicated or nuanced.

We are also happy to provide insight into processes suitable for automation, potential ROI, and whether automation is truly the solution you're looking for.

After the session, our experts are happy to continue any discussions offline upon request.

What to Bring:

Your most pressing questions related to JDE Automation

General information about your current business processes (i.e., # of invoices per month, # of processors, etc.)

A delicious, healthy lunch

You!

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/JDELiveChat0720

(July 23, 2020, 2:00PM EST) Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX

IntelliChief, an Infor Solution Partner, has several ways to help you overcome these losses. Our solution was built to help companies take their Accounts Payable departments to the next level of operational efficiency. Join us for our webinar, Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX, to learn how utilizing features such as real-time matching, unit of measure conversion, and data normalization can eliminate data entry errors and save you thousands of dollars each quarter.

In Practical Tips for a More Efficient AP Process for Infor LX, you can take a closer look at the must-have features that make AP Automation a vital component to the overall success of your business. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with Infor LX

Reduce the number of exceptions in your AP process with unit of measure and part number conversions

Eliminate duplicate payments and counterfeit invoices with 2-, 3-, or 4-way matching processes

Reduce manual intervention with data normalization and cross-referencing

Now is the time that companies can benefit from process automation and reap the cost savings from productivity improvement, better visibility into cash flow, and compliance. Attendees will walk away with all the knowledge they need to put together a robust plan to overcome those troublesome challenges that are preventing their businesses from meeting their growth objectives.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/INFOR0720

(July 28, 2020, 2:00PM EST) Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about implementing an Enterprise Content Management solution into an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) environment. The process does not have to be mysterious or include constant business interruptions across multiple departments. In our webinar Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS, you will walk away with an understanding of the overall implementation process for IntelliChief’s ECM and automation solutions. You will discover:

The implementation methodology that goes into a seamless EBS integration

The details included in a sample statement of work

Project readiness including key subject matter experts and resources assigned

The intricacies of the integration process, base packages and supports, testing review, and project timelines

The implementation process should be one of the most important considerations when selecting an enterprise solution. Join us for Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS and you will have peace of mind knowing you can plan for a successful implementation and partnership.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/EBS0720

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

