Nanotech Energy Featured in UCLA Innovations Magazine

Company recognized for building a safer, nonflammable battery

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Nanotech Energy Inc. (“Nanotech Energy” or the “Company”) , the world's top supplier of graphene, today announces it has been featured in the UCLA Technology Development Group’s July 2020 edition of Innovation Magazine, along with the Company’s Chairman and CEO Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and co-founder Dr. Richard Kaner , distinguished professor at the UCLA Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. The Company is being recognized for its Energy Graphene Super Battery, which delivers a nonflammable, high-performing battery and is endorsed by Head of Electric at Daimler Mercedes.



“Our entire team is incredibly proud of our work and our UCLA affiliation,” Kavanaugh stated. “From a UCLA Energy Incubator to a recognized industry innovator, Nanotech Energy has developed game-changing graphene-based products – from conductive inks, conductive adhesives and electromagnetic shielding to safe and high-performance batteries.”

In May, Nanotech Energy announced the closing of its Round C funding, which was oversubscribed, on the announcement that the Head of Electric at Daimler Mercedes had endorsed the Company’s new graphene high-performance, nonflammable battery, which was in development for three years.

Dr. Kaner, who holds the first patent on graphene technology and is the co-founder of Nanotech Energy, added, “Graphene is one of the strongest known materials, is very flexible, and is an excellent conductor of electricity. Because graphene can withstand large changes in volume when combined with a nonflammable electrolyte, it offers high-performance and safe alternatives to currently used materials for a number of industries, as in battery storage.”

Read the UCLA Innovations article at https://tdg.ucla.edu/sites/default/files/2020-07/TDG_Innovation_Magazine_July2020_v11a.pdf .

To understand how graphene works, check out Nanotech’s short video on YouTube .

About Nanotech Energy Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Nanotech Energy Inc. was founded in 2014 by Jack Kavanaugh, who serves as the chairman and CEO, along with leading UCLA scientists Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady. With its mission to bring graphene-based energy storage from the research laboratory to the marketplace, Nanotech Energy offers graphene products that have the potential to revolutionize our lives with applications in batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding. For more information about Nanotech Energy, visit the Company’s website at https://nanotechenergy.com/ .

