NEW YORK FILM ACADEMY’S PHYLLIS TAM ADVANCES TO SEMIFINAL ROUND FOR THE 47th ANNUAL STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS

New York Film Academy’s Phyllis Tam's advances to Student Academy Award Semifinals for narrative short film ‘Fragile Moon’

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy’s (NYFA) own Phyllis Tam, who recently graduated with her MFA in Filmmaking from NYFA’s Los Angeles campus, has been selected for the semifinal round of the 47th Annual Student Academy Awards.

Out of 1,468 films, only 92 films were selected to advance to the semifinal round of the Student Academy Awards. College and university film students from all over the world compete in the distinguished Student Academy Awards in the following categories: Animation, Documentary, Live Action Narrative and Alternative/Experimental. Phyllis Tam, who submitted her short film Fragile Moon to the Academy for the Domestic Schools entry under New York Film Academy, will continue to compete in the Narrative Short Film category.

“I could not be more excited that Fragile Moon made it to the semifinals for the Student Academy Awards,” shares NYFA’s Director of Film Festivals, Crickett Rumley. “Phyllis worked so diligently to perfect every single detail of her film -- down to the placement of subtitles -- that it's no wonder her dedication paid off. It is such a timely story about the impact that immigrating to the U.S and pursuing the American dream has on families. The themes of memory, loss, and the healing power of art resonate long after the film is over.”

“We are proud to see Phyllis Tam’s creativity and hard work pay off with her film Fragile Moon as she continues to advance in this prestigious competition for student filmmakers worldwide,” says NYFA President Michael Young. “Like Phyllis’ honorary achievement with the Student Academy Awards, we are excited to see NYFA students go on to achieve their dreams with their outstanding work.”

Finalists for the Student Academy Awards are typically announced in August. The winners will then be announced in late Fall and will also be eligible to compete for the 2020 Oscars in the following categories: Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, or Documentary Short Subject category. Past Student Academy Award winners have gone on to win 11 Oscars, and receive 63 Oscar nominations, among them include: Cary Fukunaga, Spike Lee, Trey Parker, and Robert Zemeckis.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (“NYFA”) is a leading film, media and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. Its programs are accelerated and NYFA students can complete a four year BFA degree in three years. NYFA’s online program offerings allow students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in NYFA’s “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s visual, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). These accreditations extend to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

Katie Skelly New York Film Academy (212) 674-4300 katie.skelly@nyfa.edu