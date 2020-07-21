ENZO BIOCHEM TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO COVID-19 TESTING AT MORE THAN 50 NY PHARMACIES IN COLLABORATION WITH CPESN NY

New initiative introduces Enzo’s Independent Pharmacy Testing Program with full range of products and services to support rapid and accurate testing to more residents of New York State

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostic company, and Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN® NY), the New York division of the clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks, announced today they are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing at 52 of the network’s 155 pharmacies across New York State. This initial pilot was made possible in strong collaboration with Pharmacists’ Society of the State of New York (PSSNY).



“This program aligns with our goal to promote the strong relationship between independent pharmacies and patients in their communities by addressing needs related to COVID-19 testing, one of the most important health challenges in a generation,” said CPESN Facilitator Chris Daly. “This program will bring easy access to testing to more New Yorkers through a health resource that they know and trust, with the ability to provide faster turnaround times and results.”

“Enzo is providing effective testing solutions for many schools and other institutions through our School and Institution Testing (“SIT”) Program, and to New York-based nursing homes through a collaboration with the State of New York. This new testing program with independent pharmacies is the next step in our goal of being the leading provider of easy-access testing products and services throughout our region,” said Barry Weiner, President of Enzo. “As this pandemic continues to escalate, even in areas where we have made positive progress, large-scale testing is a critical component of keeping people safe and informed and stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

Through this program, the Enzo Center of Excellence will provide the high-level products and services to support effective testing in locations across the State. Relying on over 40 years of research and manufacturing expertise, Enzo’s emergency use authorized (EUA) AMPIPROBE® SARS-CoV-2 swab molecular test is manufactured at its Farmingdale, New York GMP facility with state of the art technology for use in Enzo’s own CLIA-certified (high complexity) clinical laboratory and distribution to other authorized clinical laboratories.

Through this program, NY residents will have access to testing at participating independent pharmacies beginning immediately. Enzo provides the full range of services to support rapid and accurate testing, including reagent manufacturing capabilities, proprietary diagnostic instruments, and clinical laboratory services. Results from the swab test should be provided within two to three days from sample collection. Patients will also have access to guidance and information from the leading independent pharmacies participating in this program. Enzo Clinical Labs is a New York State Department of Health-regulated, full-service clinical reference laboratory serving the needs of patients and other clinical laboratories in the region.

Enzo diagnostic and laboratory services are backed by extensive data and research. A white paper titled “Enzo’s Emergency Use Authorized AMPIPROBE® SARS-CoV-2 Test System” is currently available on the ENZO website at https://www.enzo.com/coronavirus , along with two previously published white papers detailing Enzo’s COVID-19 Product and Platform.

About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with the other providers on the patient’s care team and coordinate medical treatment, which has led to better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can now find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 45 states across America. To learn more, please visit http://www.cpesn.com/ .

About PSSNY

The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY), a not-for-profit incorporated society, represents pharmacists in all practice settings and is the largest pharmacy association in New York State. In addition to legislative advocacy, PSSNY provides pharmacists, pharmacy owners, students and faculty with educational programming, interprofessional collaboration and a statewide voice for professional and practice matters. A membership organization founded in 1879, PSSNY has a diverse and active membership, and opportunities for corporate and community involvement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

