Genasys™ Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, August 10, 2020, 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2020, after the market close on Monday, August 10, 2020. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: Monday, August 10, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888.390.3967

International Dial-In Number: 862.298.0702

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/35822

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com