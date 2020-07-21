Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) (Formerly National Storm Recovery, Inc.) (“NSRI”) Continues With its Expansion Plan by Decreasing its Authorized Shares by 93%

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions to tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that effective today the Company has decreased its authorized shares by 3,249,000,000. The Company now has 250,000,000 authorized shares, representing 2.9 Billion shares less.



Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO and Director, comments, “I am proud of my team and all that we have achieved thus far. We have achieved ‘current information’ status with OTC Markets Group and having acquired Mulch Manufacturing (in the two months of our first quarter), we exceeded expectations and vastly increased our assets and revenue , and our audit mentioned in May is still in progress. All requirements for our expansion plan including achieving fully reporting status and uplisting to a higher exchange, overall increasing transparency and trust to our loyal share holders.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd., (“SGTM”) through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The company solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting of tree debris through its tree services division, and collection sites, then through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The company’s customers include governmental, residential, and commercial customers.

