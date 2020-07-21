Lord Global Corporation announces name change to 27Health Holdings Inc. Subject to final FINRA approval

Name change aligns with its main operating subsidiary 27 Health Inc.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 -- A definitive 14c filing was made changing Lord Global Corporation's (OTC:LRDG) corporate name to 27Health Holdings Inc. The name change will become final upon FINRA approval. The company's symbol will stay the same, LRDG.



Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Inc. and 27 Health Inc. said, “Changing the name reflects the true nature of our business initiatives. We are focused on marketing and financing innovative healthcare products and services to the independent contractors, gig economy workers and freelancers. In addition, we have partnered with J.A. Lafayette to help finance and market such products to and for Black Businesses. The name change while filed at the state level will occur once our application for such change is approved by FINRA.”

About Lord Global Corporation

Lord Global Corporation intends to focus on the business development of its 27 Health Inc. subsidiary. 27 Health Inc. is dedicated to financing and marketing innovative, healthcare related products that are and will benefit from the permanent changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our feeling that this crisis has accelerated the market share of direct to consumer healthcare products and services. Prior to the crisis, the direct to consumer cloud based market was among the fastest growing, subsequent to this crisis, we believe that 10 years worth of market share has been condensed into several months. Hence, we have signed collaboration and distribution agreements with several companies. We believe that focusing on independent contractors and gig-economy workers for all these products and services will help us in cross-selling each of these products and services to the same database. The independent contractor and gig-economy worker has been and is the fastest growing component of the U.S. labor supply and is estimated to be at least 60 million people. The pandemic is teaching individuals forced to work from their home to become adept at telecommuting. We believe coming out of this crisis, a large number of these individuals will prefer to work from their phones and computers and from any location as opposed to a fixed office. This will hyper-accelerate the already significant growth of this component of the U.S. labor supply. We believe that marketing health related products and services to this market will make us one of the fastest growing healthcare marketing companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company’s ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability to raise capital to support the Company through its growth stage, the Company’s inability to generate projected sales and trade relations between the United States. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

