Weyland Tech to Present at Wall Street Reporter’s Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, has been invited to present at Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock Live! virtual investor conference tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific).



The event is part of Wall Street Reporter’s flagship investor conference series featuring presentations by a select group of companies. Event attendees will include fund managers, analysts, investment bankers, family offices and individual investors. Weyland CEO, Brent Suen, will present live, followed by a question and answer session.

Suen will discuss a number of topics, including Weyland’s award-winning CreateApp™ platform-as-as-service that enables small-and-medium sized businesses to instantly create a mobile presence and deploy a native iOS or Android mobile app without technical knowledge or background. He will highlight how CreateApp’s user base across Southeast Asia and Europe grew 47 percent last year to more than 360,000 businesses and generated a record $34.6 million in subscription-based revenue.

He will also cover the successful launch of its hyperlocal AtozGo food and grocery delivery service, and the recent acquisition of Logiq, a fast-growing eCommerce platform. He will also be providing more details around CreateApp’s new augmented reality module announced earlier this week.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. CreateApp is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

Weyland’s subsidiary, Logiq Inc., provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, like Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. The AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s AtozPay™ subsidiary offers mobile payments, e-wallet, and the AtozGo™ hyper-local food delivery services in Indonesia, which has the fastest-growing mobile economy in Southeast Asia. For more information about Weyland Tech, go to weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the new augmented reality module to enhance the mobile shopping experience and drive sales; the adoption of our product offerings by SMBs and other businesses; the ability of the Company to successfully integrate the assets of Logiq, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; the continued use and success of AtozGo and AtozPay; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

