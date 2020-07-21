GrowLife, Inc. Announces Renowned Additions to Advisory Board Focused on Expanding CBD Hemp Starter Business

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced two additions to the company’s advisory board, Mr. Lewis Swarts and Dr. Daniel Harder. Each brings unique experience that will assist the company in expanding its CBD-rich hemp cloning business.



“We could not have asked for two better additions to our advisory board than Mr. Swarts and Dr. Harder” said Marco Hegyi, CEO of GrowLife. “Looking at their rich backgrounds, they are adding world-class experience in hemp cultivation operations, enabling us to better serve the supply chain and address the challenges hemp farmers are facing, paired with a scientific outlook rarely seen in the cannabis space. We have always prided ourselves in working with the best, now adding these two experts to our advisory board elevates GrowLife’s position even further as true leaders of innovation within the cloning industry. We continue to see strong demand for CBD consumer products and providing the raw-material infrastructure necessary to meet this demand is exactly where GrowLife will continue to capitalize.”

Mr. Swarts is a cannabis industry veteran, having worked in executive positions at some of the world’s largest cannabis and agriculture companies for more than ten years. He brings unparalleled experience in managing operational efficiencies for large-scale cannabis and hemp cultivation organizations. This experience adds immense value to GrowLife’s expanding CBD-rich hemp clone operation. Mr. Swarts’ previous titles include Managing Director and Vice-President of Operations at cannabis and hemp production facilities as well as currently holding a senior leadership position at one of the largest vertically-integrated hemp manufacturers in the US. Mr. Swarts joins the advisory board with a passion for and an understanding of the potential of CBD-rich hemp and will focus on streamlining and expanding that part of GrowLife’s business.

Dr. Harder is a plant scientist who has dedicated his career to Botany and Agronomic Genomics. A graduate of University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Harder has held multiple professional, legislative and board positions at highly respected plant science foundations, gardens, and academic organizations. He is a multi-published author on the topics of botany and identification and verification of plant species and environmental considerations. As an advisory board member, Dr. Harder will work with members of GrowLife team to expand their knowledge of plant genetics and work to bring even greater quality to GrowLife’s hemp clone products.

“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to join GrowLife’s advisory board” said Lewis Swarts. “The company is well positioned to be the leader in not only cloning equipment, but CBD-rich hemp starters nationwide. Cloning is the preferred way for many farmers to guarantee the CBD potency of their hemp plants and I plan to use my experience in hemp cultivation operations to further GrowLife’s reach in this expanding industry.”

“As a lifetime plant researcher, I am eager to help GrowLife’s team further their genetics expertise on plant cultivation” added Dr. Daniel Harder. “I have assisted countless farmers in understanding their crops, for their region and environmental conditions, and I hope to pass this understanding onto the GrowLife team so that they may be able to best serve their customers to grow superior performing CBD-rich hemp through use of the company’s proprietary starters.”

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands of more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

