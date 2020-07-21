PSYC Interviews Chief Architects and Petitioners of Oregon’s Psilocybin Therapy Initiative

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of a special edition of its Microdose Monthly newsletter featuring an exclusive interview conducted by PSYC CEO, David Flores, and long-time psilocybin therapy advocates and Chief Petitioners of Initiative Petition 34 (“IP 34”) in the state of Oregon, Tom and Sheri Eckert.



Distributed this morning to Microdose Monthly subscribers, and now live on the Psychedelic Spotlight website under Spotlight Originals, the interview highlights the recent accomplishment of the IP 34 campaign team, guided, and led by chief architects, Tom and Sheri Eckert, in helping to secure the nearly 165,000 signatures required to place the initiative on the ballot in Oregon this November and providing Oregonians with the opportunity to potentially green light a state licensed and regulated psilocybin therapy program within the state.

According to data provided by Mental Health America , Oregon is currently ranked as one of the worst/bottom states in the U.S. in terms of its prevalence of mental health illnesses and disorders amongst its residents in addition to significantly lower rates of access to care when compared to other states. Such conditions, compounded by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, have created a significant mental health epidemic within the state and particularly for those struggling with a variety of illnesses and disorders such as depression, anxiety, and addiction. Based on encouraging data from research and studies performed by leading medical research institutions such as Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and NYU, Psilocybin therapy through IP 34 aims to provide Oregonians with a much needed alternative to conventional, and mostly pharma-based drugs, whereby placing more emphasis on treatment over management.

“I would first like to extend my sincerest gratitude and congratulations to Tom and Sheri Eckert for their tireless efforts, leadership, and dedication that have contributed to IP 34 earning a very important spot on the November ballot in Oregon,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “This represents a potentially exciting and critical step forward for the thousands of Oregonians struggling everyday with a variety of debilitating mental health illnesses and disorders in terms of laying the groundwork for expanded treatment options highlighted by a licensed and regulated psilocybin therapy program. In my opinion, this also represents an especially significant step forward for the psychedelic reform movement and industry as a whole and demonstrates the tangible momentum it is continuing to gain. And as this momentum continues to pick up traction, I look forward to maximizing the use of our Psychedelic Spotlight ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com )and Microdose Monthly platforms to showcase many other leaders within this space who are contributing to its growth and emergence as a legitimate and full-fledged industry.”

PSYC encourages those interested in learning more about IP 34, or contributing to the initiative, to visit the campaigns primary website at: https://yesonip34.org/

