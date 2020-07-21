Thomas McDermott Joins EverQuote as SVP of Health & Medicare

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Thomas McDermott has joined as Senior Vice President of Health & Medicare.



“Tom is a skilled manager with extensive experience operating at scale in a tech and data centric environment. His background well positions him to drive growth and expansion in our Health and Medicare business in the coming years. We’re absolutely thrilled to have him join the EverQuote leadership team.”

“EverQuote is an exceptionally rare company - data driven and composed of talented, disciplined builders,” said McDermott. “The world class EverQuote team is disrupting the massive, growing online insurance market through the creative application of technology and a laser focus on adding value for consumers and partners alike. I’m excited to join the team and continue to fuel the build out of their Health and Medicare offerings.”

Mr. McDermott joins EverQuote with over 20 years of experience growing winning teams at organizations such as Wayfair, early stage public-private partnerships, McKinsey & Company and the U.S. Navy. Tom holds a MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Ocean Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

