Datasea Selected by Harbin Municipal Government of Heilongjiang Province to Conduct Pilot Projects of its Safe Campus Management System at Two New School Campuses

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, announced that its subsidiary, Heilongjiang Xunrui Technology (“Xunrui”), was selected by Harbin Municipal Government of Heilongjiang Province to pilot its Safe Campus Management System at two separate schools. As part of the 2019 S&T Achievement Transformation Demonstration and Promotion Plan, Xunrui received approximately $113,000 USD in subsidies from Harbin Municipal Government of Heilongjiang Province for the project.



Xunrui, the developer and marketer of Datasea’s smart security system products, was chosen as the finalist amongst its competitors. This system includes core functions of intelligent video surveillance, dynamic video recognition, identity recognition management, and campus-intelligent management. Additionally, Datasea’s Safe Campus Management System has recently been upgraded to include features that provide schools with infrared temperature measurement, related hardware and software solutions for real-time body temperature monitoring, and health status intended to detect outbreak symptoms in campus populations.

Datasea will install the two pilot projects for Harbin’s New District No. 1 School and No. 73 Middle School and will also look to have its sales team and agency channels develop new customers in Harbin, a city with over 10 million citizens and 2,000 K-12 schools.

“We are grateful for the official approval and the financial support we have received to initiate two pilot tests from the Harbin Government,” said Datasea Chairman and CEO Ms. Liu Zhixin. “At Datasea, we understand the importance of smart security solutions and are encouraged to see the Harbin Government share the same sentiment. We expect positive results from these pilot projects and hope to commercialize our products and services beyond these two schools.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including, without limitation, the performance and related results of operations arising from Datasea’s contracts and products addressed in this press release), Datasea’s ability to commercialize and expand its pilot projects into permanent and/or additional engagements throughout Harbin and beyond, to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov . Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the law.