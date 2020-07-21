Gov. McMaster appoints Dr. Robert R. Morgan, Jr. to S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 21, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed Dr. Robert R. Morgan, Jr. to the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. The appointment was recently approved by the state senate.

"We are all pleased with the Senate's confirmation of Dr. Morgan," said Mark Elam, chairman of the Board. “He has a passionate commitment to public health, and I look forward to working with him on the board.”

Morgan represents the fourth Congressional District, which includes parts of Greenville and Spartanburg counties. His term will expire June 30, 2021.

Morgan is a board-certified anesthesiologist and medical director of the Greenville Healthcare Simulation Center. He currently serves as secretary of the South Carolina Medical Association and is a past president of the Greenville County Medical Society and the South Carolina Society of Anesthesiologists.

He began his career at Prisma Health in 2002 and is a Leadership Greenville graduate. He was named the Physician of the Year by the South Carolina Medical Association in 2009 for his community service efforts and was also a national finalist for the White House Fellowship in 2010.

Morgan has served as a member of the Community Foundation Board of Directors, the Upstate Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Leadership Greenville Board of Regents, and is a past chair of the Piedmont Health Foundation Board of Directors. In addition to his professional commitments, he presently serves on the Board of Artisphere, one of the leading small arts festivals in the country.

He is a graduate of Emory University, earning joint degrees in biology and political science from Emory University. He received his doctor of medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia and a master of business administration from Clemson University. Morgan completed his residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“During this pivotal time amidst the most challenging circumstances we've faced in decades, I'm honored to join the Board and the thousands of dedicated DHEC employees who work tirelessly each day to improve public health and ensure the safety of our environment here in South Carolina,” said Morgan on his appointment.

The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control is responsible for making, adopting, disseminating and enforcing reasonable rules and regulations for the promotion of public health and the reduction, control and prevention of pollution.