Glory Star New Media Holdings Limited Appoints Director of Operations for CHEERS e-Mall Platform

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Xinjian Qiu as the Director of Operations for CHEERS e-Mall, the Company’s fast-growing online e-commerce platform. In his new role, Mr. Qiu will oversee the daily operations of CHEERS e-Mall as well as the e-commerce platform’s related business development initiatives.

Mr. Qiu has extensive experience in the areas of online retail, e-commerce, and social media marketing. Prior to joining Glory Star from 2018 to 2020, Mr. Qiu served as the Director of Social Media e-Commerce for Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc. (“Kingsoft”) (SHA: 688111). During his two-year tenure at Kingsoft, Mr. Qiu launched a highly successful social media e-commerce business line during its first year of operation. From 2016 to 2018, Mr. Qiu spearheaded the development of Shark Shopping’s mobile application. Shark Shopping is one of China’s largest networks for online retail household purchases. Mr. Qiu graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star’s ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people’s lives. The Company’s large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Contact

ICR Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: gsnm@icrinc.com



