Brixton Metals Drills 1,885.00 g/t Ag, 4.68 g/t Au, 15.20% Cu over 0.97m within 82.00m of Sulphide Mineralization at its Hog Heaven Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) announces final drill results from its maiden drill program at is wholly owned Hog Heaven Project, which returned multiple significant intervals of high-grade silver, gold and copper mineralization. A total of seven holes representing 1,400.35m were drilled of HQ sized core.

High grade mineralization was encountered in all of the holes drilled.

Highlights of Hole HH20-07 and HH20-05 Main Mine Area

Drill hole HH20-07 intersected a broad 82.00m zone of sulphide mineralization for 67.09 g/t Ag, 0.73 g/t Au, 0.23% Cu (62.78m-144.78m) which includes the following:

º 45.27m of 77.30 g/t Ag, 1.27 g/t Au, 0.41% Cu

º 6.89m of 117.23 g/t Ag, 1.94 g/t Au, 0.28% Cu

º 0.97m of 1,885.00 g/t Ag, 4.68 g/t Au, 15.20% Cu

Drill hole HH20-05 intersected a broad 161.43m zone of sulphide mineralization for 28.59 g/t Ag, 0.27 g/t Au (99.63-261.06) which includes the following:



º 12.30m of 159.04 g/t Ag, 0.49 g/t Au



º 0.82m of 1,285.00 g/t Ag, 2.24 g/t Au, 2.47 % Cu

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “It’s great to see these very high-grades within the broad zones of sulphide mineralization. These results conclude our maiden drill program and has validated the great potential of the project. Based on the excellent results of our maiden drill program we are excited about the opportunity to expand sulphide mineralization at the Main Mine with further drilling along strike and at depth. In addition, we look forward to drill testing other high priority targets including the WF-Ole Hill and Martin Mine areas, later this season.”

Click here for Figure 1. Plan Map of Drill Collar Locations

Table 1. Drill Hole HH20-07 of Mineralized Intervals as Composite Weighted Average Assays.

HH20-07 Remarks From

(m) To (m) Total

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Sulphide Zone- Breccia 62.78 144.78 82.00 67.09 0.73 0.23 including Sulphide

Breccia 85.64 130.91 45.27 77.30 1.27 0.41 containing Semi-massive

sulphide 93.63 100.52 6.89 117.23 1.94 0.28 containing Vuggy

massive

sulphide 112.23 113.20 0.97 1,885.00 4.68 15.20

The assay intervals reported are uncut weighted averages and true widths cannot be determined at this time.

Click here for Figure 2. Hole HH20-07 Graphic Profile

Click here for Figure 3. HH20-07 Histogram Ag-Au

Click here for Figure 4. HQ Core from Hole HH20-07 : Massive Sulphide from 112.23 – 113.20m depth (0.97m of 1,885 g/t Ag, 4.68 gt/ Au, 15.20% Cu). Box includes 111.41-114.00m

Table 2. Hole HH20-05 of Mineralized Intervals as Composite Weighted Average Assays.

HH20-05 Remarks From

(m) To (m) Total

(m) Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Sulphide Zone- Latite Porphyry 99.63 261.06 161.43 28.59 0.27 0.03 including Latite Porphyry 102.91 115.21 12.30 159.04 0.49 0.22 containing Massive Sulphide 112.27 113.09 0.82 1285.00 2.24 2.47

Click here for Figure 5. HH20-05 Graphic Log

Click here for Figure 6. Hole HH20-05 Histogram Ag-Au

Table 3. Hole HH20-04 of Mineralized Intervals as Composite Weighted Average Assays.

HH20-04 Remarks From (m) To (m) Total (m) Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Oxide Zone 112.17 136.11 23.94 50.56 1.74 0.24 including 123.74 136.11 12.37 82.38 1.98 0.37 including 131.36 136.11 4.75 125.12 1.40 0.35

Click here for Figure 7. Hog Heaven Project Target Areas

Brixton recognizes the potential for the Hog Heaven Project to host a cluster of mineralized systems like the Main Mine area. At least four primary target areas have been identified for further drilling: Main Mine, WF, Ole Hill and Martin Mine. The project hosts strata-bound Cu-Ag, high-sulphidation Ag-Au-Cu and porphyry targets.

Drill hole HH20-06 encountered an underground working and was abandoned at 14.63m depth.

Table 4. Drill Collar Information.

Hole

ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Elevation Total

Depth_m HH20-

01 680645.07 5310654.88 96.40 70.00 1242.60 185.32 HH20-

02 680699.43 5310556.74 173.40 87.40 1254.34 299.20 HH20-

03 680633.26 5310634.80 92.50 92.50 1231.66 239.17 HH20-

04 680669.32 5310985.66 155.20 89.50 1336.79 160.93 HH20-

05 680503.00 5310627.00 193.90 89.50 1221.00 273.41 HH20-

06 680643.00 5310596.00 103.10 79.60 1231.00 14.63 HH20-

07 680534.00 5310569.00 78.90 53.50 1210.00 227.69 1400.35

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

As a matter of procedure, the drill core were split in the field using an electric-powered core saw, bagged, and delivered to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for analysis. In addition to the laboratory's quality control program, a rigorous on-site quality assurance and quality control program was implemented, which involved the insertion of blanks, standards and splits to ensure reliable assay results. The standards, blanks and duplicate assays were found to fall within acceptable limits, supporting the precision and accuracy of the reported results. The QAQC was conducted by an independent third-party, Mr. Scott Close, P.Geo., Principal of Ethos Geological Inc., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com



For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

