Wailun Chan Joins Plastiq as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Former LinkedIn Vice President of Finance Brings More than Two Decades of Financial Expertise to Rapidly Expanding Payments Solutions Provider

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Plastiq , the intelligent payment solutions provider for businesses, announced that Wailun Chan has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO).



“Wailun’s depth and breadth of financial expertise make him an invaluable member of our team as we continue to champion a smarter way for businesses to manage cash flow,” said Eliot Buchanan, CEO and co-founder of Plastiq. “As a proven financial leader within high-growth technology firms and profitable public companies, he will play a pivotal role in aligning our business and financial strategies so our company can continue to rapidly grow, scale and innovate. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Chan joins Plastiq from LinkedIn, where he was vice president of finance. While there, he built, scaled and managed multiple finance teams, helping lead the company through its IPO and then back to a private company when LinkedIn was acquired by Microsoft. Prior to LinkedIn, Chan served as studio finance controller at Electronic Arts (EA), sales finance leader at Nestle, director of sales & marketing finance at General Electric (GE) Capital and FP&A manager at Kraft Specialty Cheese.

“As the country continues to reopen, many businesses are facing the hard reality that they may not survive simply because they don't have the cash on hand to operate,” said Chan. “In my new role, I’m looking forward to helping this underserved business segment by providing them with innovative ways to maximize their working capital, protect cash reserves and unblock the flow of vital services and supplies so they can continue to operate.”

About Plastiq

Plastiq is the intelligent payments solutions provider enabling businesses to pay or accept payment via a credit card for virtually any expense. With Plastiq, it is easier for businesses to access working capital in ways that make the most sense for them, so they can maximize every business opportunity. Plastiq works with all major credit card providers, including Mastercard, Visa and American Express, and its automated payment platform has signed up more than one million clients, processing billions in payments for a wide range of expenses, from business supplier payments to contractors, taxes and rent. Plastiq has won a number of awards and recognitions, including being named to the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50. Learn more at www.plastiq.com .

Contacts

Wynne Ahern, CommStrat for Plastiq

T. 510.206.2161

plastiq@commstrat.com