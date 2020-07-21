Former CFO of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and AIG Capital Partners' Global Emerging Markets Group Corinne Pankovcin, Joins Aditx Therapeutics as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Ms. Pankovcin has 30 Years of Public Company Financial Experience with World Class Organizations

LOMA LINDA, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Corinne Pankovcin as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of July 2, 2020.

“Corinne Pankovcin is a skilled financial executive with 30 years of public company financial experience. Her reputation for building strong relationships with key stakeholders, combined with her in depth knowledge of the requirements of SEC regulated public companies, will be of great benefit to Aditxt as we continue to grow the company and execute on our strategic plans. We welcome Corinne to the Aditxt team and look forward to her contributions to our growth,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt.

Prior to joining Aditxt, Ms. Pankovcin was the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Business Development Corporation of America (“BDCA”), a business development company, from December 2015 to July 2019. At BDCA, Ms. Pankovcin was responsible for strategic planning, financial forecasting, and financial reporting, in addition to being a trusted advisor and resource to BDCA leadership. From January 2011 to August 2015, Ms. Pankovcin was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and a Managing Director of Finance at BlackRock Investment Management LLC. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Pankovcin was a senior member of Finance & Accounting of Alternative Investments and served as Chief Financial Officer for the Global Emerging Markets products group at AIG Capital Partners. Ms. Pankovcin began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she ultimately held the role of Senior Manager of Business Assurance for Consumer Products, Manufacturing, and Middle Market industries from 1991 to 2001.

Ms. Pankovcin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Dowling College and a Master of Business Administration from Hofstra University. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

