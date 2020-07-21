Clikia Corp. Announces Luxury Goods Distribution Deal with AK and USVI Duty-Free Outlets, Initial $300k+ in Related Sales

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the Company’s progress as a supplier to the Duty-Free luxury goods marketplace. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, has forged relationships with four (4) individual duty-free sellers, which have already made aggregate purchases in excess of $300,000 in custom luxury timepieces from the Company. These are ongoing distribution relationships.



The sellers are located in duty-free ports in Alaska, the US Virgin Islands, and Colorado. The Company is currently in talks to expand both in terms of volume of timepieces and in product category, to include fine jewelry. Management believes the establishment of additional funding will allow the Company to expand its own inventory and widen margins through volume sourcing, where possible. This will open up access to additional duty-free sellers in ports where the Company has already established relationships and a reputation for credibility, quality, and reliability.

“The idea is to grow a brand that sources retail markets with responsibly sourced and priced watches,” remarked Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “That’s typically nearly impossible to find. This is now more the case than ever due to a supply shock as factories shut down or halt production of luxury goods. However, demand hasn’t dropped at all this year despite the health crisis and resulting economic turbulence. The result is rising prices on inventory we have in-house.”

According to Statista, in 2018, the global duty-free and travel retail sales market did approximately $76 billion in total sales. That number is expected to grow to more than $125 billion by 2023.

As discussed above, the Company has already booked over $300,000 in sales from these relationships, which represents just a small fraction of the Company’s overall sales so far in 2020. But management anticipates continued and growing orders and sales through this network of relationships, as well as the establishment of additional distribution relationships, during the second half of the year.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.

