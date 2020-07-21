Mavenlink Wins Three Awards for Its Technology Innovation and Leadership in the Professional Services Industry

Multiple Accolades for Its Project Management Platform; Recognition for Visionary Customer Service Highlight Mavenlink's Continued Success

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for modern services organizations, has been recognized for its continued contributions to the professional services industry by three independent organizations. Mavenlink recently received a SIIA CODiE Award for the best project management solution, a Gold Stevie® Award in the project management category, and a Gainsight Game Changer award for customer service.



“At Mavenlink, we work hard to ensure our platform helps customers simplify the way they do business,” said Jared Haleck, senior vice president, product, Mavenlink. “These awards recognize the time and energy we've spent building a product that elevates the performance of services organizations, as well as the exceptional customer experience Mavenlink delivers.”

These awards follow additional industry accolades. G2 listed Mavenlink as a leader company in five summer 2020 grids, including the Professional Services Automation (PSA), Project Management, Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), Resource Management, and Work Management grids. Additionally, Deloitte named Mavenlink to its list of North America's fastest growing companies for the third year in a row.

The SIIA CODiE Award for Best Project Management Solution recognizes Mavenlink as the first solution of its kind to unify all essential functions of services organizations, allowing them to plan and deliver work, manage project financials and resources, and collaborate with distributed teams and clients.

TeleTracking Technologies, a healthcare-patient solution provider, has demonstrated Mavenlink's ability to reduce silos and unify essential functions. Jane Everett Goering, resource manager for TeleTracking, described how Mavenlink helped: “Being able to finally have this ecosystem with Mavenlink where we could look at our resources as a whole and see where they were deployed, what they were focused on, what skill sets we had available, balance out the workload for our resource pool, and the forecast was a huge opportunity.”

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion.”

“These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com .