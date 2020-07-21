AWARE Flood IoT Water Level Monitoring System Is Now Commercially Available

The Internet of Things, always-connected network of WARE Flood inundation sensors enables flood monitoring and programmable water level alerts to be sent to a phone or computer

/EIN News/ -- Torrance, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 21, 2020 – Torrance, CA – Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of integrated environmental sensing solutions, is shipping production units of their IOT-connected AWARE Flood monitoring systems. With fully integrated solar power management, IoT communications, and mesh networking capabilities, a system of AWARE Flood sensors can be installed in urban and rural communities to provide low-cost flood monitoring and reporting without significant infrastructure investment. The AWARE Flood sensor has multiple expansion ports for additional sensors such as an optional camera unit or a tipping bucket for measuring precipitation.

A complete AWARE Flood system consists of a network of sensors installed near flood plains, riverbeds, and low-lying areas. Each sensor is connected to the internet via an integrated cellular or Iridium satellite communication module so that all data can be stored in the cloud-based data logger. Thanks to an integrated solar power system and built-in rechargeable batteries, these inundation sensors do not need to be connected to an external power source. They are ruggedized and built to withstand the strongest storms. Each sensor begins collecting data within 60 seconds of start-up and transmits information to a portal provided by Intellisense for customers to view data and images from the sensor’s site. The data can also be sent directly to third party software such as emergency response management tools and automated alert systems.

“Over the past four years we have worked with emergency management and flood resilience teams around the country, with the support of the Department of Homeland Security.” said David Miller, Vice President and General Manager of Environmental Monitoring Systems at Intellisense Systems. “During that time, we have fielded hundreds of units and refined the design into the commercial units we are producing today. We are delivering the best product on the market for flood monitoring and we’re proud to have this opportunity to help protect life and property, making communities more resilient to flooding events.”

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. We enhance our hardware with software that adds intelligence to our systems and can turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Intellisense Systems offers both off-the-shelf products and custom development services. These services include research and development, requirements analysis, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 100,000 square feet across multiple facilities. Our manufacturing capabilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, systems integration, and volume production with full quality assurance. Intellisense Systems is qualified across engineering, accounting, and manufacturing to serve government and commercial customers.

