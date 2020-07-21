Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IPG Photonics to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The company will hold a conference call to review these results at 10:00 AM ET that same day. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the United States or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.

Contact

James Hillier
Vice President of Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-373-1467
jhillier@ipgphotonics.com

