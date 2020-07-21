New England Investment & Retirement Group Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Chief Operating Officer

Chris Wilde brings 15 years of financial services experience to NEIRG

/EIN News/ -- NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New England Investment & Retirement Group (NEIRG) , an investment advisory and wealth management firm headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, today announces the addition of Chris Wilde, CFA, as Chief Operating Officer (COO).



With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, Wilde joins President and Founder Nick Giacoumakis, CEPA , and Principal Brian Pirri, CFP , on the firm’s leadership team. As COO, Wilde is responsible for oversight of the firm’s offices in North Andover and Naples, Florida, including operations and technology, client service, marketing and compliance. Additionally, Wilde will sit on NEIRG’s Investment Committee and lead operational due diligence efforts during manager sourcing.

“Chris has a long track record of successfully managing operations, overseeing client services and growing trading teams at leading financial services firms,” said Giacoumakis. “We’re excited to leverage his experience to streamline our operations and ultimately better serve our clients as they look to create, grow and protect their wealth.”

Before joining NEIRG, Wilde spent 10 years with SCS Financial Services, a leading multi-family office serving high-net-worth families and institutions. He joined SCS as an Operations Manager before rising to Director of Operations, Trading, and Client Administration. During his time at SCS, Wilde built the firm’s trading team, including the hiring and training of full-time traders and the development of an institutional process covering all asset classes and securities markets. More recently, he co-led the design and implementation of an administrative services team responsible for streamlining client service workflows, bringing scale to the firm’s private wealth client advisors. In addition to his experience with SCS, Wilde spent five years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. within their mutual and hedge fund operations and client service teams.

Wilde earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Rhode Island. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Boston. Wilde also serves on the Investment Policy Committee for the Town of West Newbury, Massachusetts.

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND INVESTMENT & RETIREMENT GROUP

NEIRG is an investment advisory and wealth management firm with locations in the North Shore of Massachusetts and Naples, Florida. For more than 20 years, NEIRG has helped individuals, families and businesses manage their financial assets and resources in order to achieve financial independence and security. With expertise in customized portfolio management, financial planning, retirement planning, risk management solutions as well as tax planning, NEIRG provides a comprehensive and integrated approach to managing and building wealth. NEIRG's team of Certified Financial Planners™ and Chartered Financial Analysts® is committed to providing sound and unbiased advice to help clients optimize their complete financial picture with a coordinated estate, investment and tax strategy.