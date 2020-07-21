TMC names NetNumber a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

NetNumber Fraud and Security Solutions Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded its Fraud and Security Solutions a 2020 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

NetNumber solutions for Fraud and Security are based on extensive participation and contribution to the standardization work in GSMA and groups like CFCA, ATIS and i3Forum. NetNumber provides unprecedented protection with the industry’s most comprehensive Fraud and Security solutions, including the first multi-protocol signaling firewall application, deployed on its carrier-grade TITAN platform. It protects against all known GSMA threats, providing a fully configurable environment to address local network specific situations, enabling immediate protection against future attack vectors. The NetNumber Signaling Firewall can be deployed on premise inside the network or in a public or private cloud architecture.

NetNumber complements its Signaling Firewall with various types of data and reporting that enable services such as automated provisioning of GSMA-defined filtering and real-time call blocking data. For the newest LTE and 5G mobile networks, ‘security by design’ solutions will be introduced for network-wide signaling security. This includes the newly architected HTTP/2 based 5G SEPP application, as well as support for broadened security enhancements for LTE security with Diameter in the GSMA standards process.

In parallel, NetNumber is actively participating in the industry STIR/SHAKEN caller ID validation initiatives, which collectively define real-time protection mechanisms against spoofed caller IDs and the associated fraud. NetNumber has been a key participant in the ATIS forums defining these mechanisms and has been in-service with TITAN-based STIR/SHAKEN solutions for over two years.

“NetNumber is honored to be recognized by TMC for our innovative and comprehensive approach to addressing the fraud and security concerns of operators,” explained Kim Gibbons, chief marketing officer, NetNumber. “Fraud and security threats impact operators in a myriad of ways—lost revenue, damaged reputation, and possible fines. NetNumber was first to bring signaling firewalls to market, and today we continue to innovate solutions that enable operators to swiftly and efficiently respond to the changing threat landscape.”

“Congratulations to NetNumber for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. The NetNumber Fraud and Security Solutions are truly innovative products and are amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from NetNumber in 2020 and beyond.”

Learn more about NetNumber solutions at www.netnumber.com or by contacting sales@netnumber.com

