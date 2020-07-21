Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in Seven Seas Water

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Co-Lead Arranger and Lender in providing a Senior Credit Facility (the “Financing”) to Seven Seas Water, a developer, owner and operator of critical water infrastructure. The Financing was used to support the acquisition by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and refinance certain existing debt.



About Seven Seas Water:

Seven Seas Water operates desalination and other water treatment facilities across the Caribbean and in Peru, offering long-term water solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. For more information, please visit the website .

About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners:

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure investment platform. The team has a proven and disciplined approach to investing in infrastructure assets globally and seeks to create value through active asset management and by implementing operational improvements. For further information, please visit the website .

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit the website .

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $5.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has over $3.6 billion of assets under management. Through an extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website .

For more information:

Greg Reynolds, Comvest – (312) 637-8444, g.reynolds@comvest.com

Tim Kim, Comvest – (312) 637-8448, t.kim@comvest.com