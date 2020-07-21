LiquidityBook Taps Cash Lafferty to Head Business Development on West Coast

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Cash Lafferty as Head of Business Development – West Coast.

Based in California, Mr. Lafferty will oversee all sales activities in major West Coast markets including San Francisco and Los Angeles. With 20 years of industry experience across a variety of sales, trading and technology roles, he will play an instrumental role in communicating the value of LiquidityBook’s industry-leading POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) platform to fund managers and financial institutions of every description.

After beginning his career as a trader, Mr. Lafferty decided he wanted to be a part of the creation and evolution of cutting-edge fintech systems and moved to the tech side of the business. In addition, he has always played a key role in business development throughout his career both as an entrepreneur and inside the vendor community. The common thread has been working with investment managers to help them organize and select optimal technology solutions that add value and efficiency. Notably, he built and scaled Eze Castle Software’s OMS business on the West Coast from its infancy. His most recent role was VP of Global Sales at Orbital Insight, a geospatial analytics company.

Commenting on Mr. Lafferty’s hire, LiquidityBook Chief Revenue Officer Sean Sullivan said: “As we continue our expansion regionally and globally, it’s difficult enough to find someone with Cash’s skill set. To find someone who not only meets this description but is also a former coworker whom I know, trust and have seen progress as a leader in this industry is a fortuitous event and a big win for LiquidityBook. Cash’s new role as a dedicated West Coast sales leader will be a major driver of our continued expansion, as he brings a deep and diverse resume and well over a decade’s worth of knowledge and relationships in the region. We are excited to have him aboard.”

Mr. Lafferty added: “Helping buy- and sell-side firms learn about the most efficient tools on the market and optimize their technology spend has been one of my primary focuses over the course of my career. I have watched LiquidityBook steadily gain market share over the last few years; their powerful combination of the latest in SaaS technology with rich functionality in a user-friendly and flexible front end was a big factor in my decision to join the team. I look forward to making the case for why our offering is a cut above the rest on cost, stability, service and functionality.”

The addition of Mr. Lafferty is LiquidityBook’s second major hire in as many weeks, coming close on the heels of LiquidityBook naming industry veteran Chris Junge Vice President of Customer Success earlier this month.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

