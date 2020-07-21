Join IntelliChief, an Oracle Gold Partner, on July 28 for "Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)"

Oracle EBS is at the core of your company's most crucial business processes. Learn how to increase productivity, eliminate costly errors, and free up employee and financial capital with IntelliChief, the emerging leader in ECM and Automation for Oracle.

By doing so, you can ensure that you don't find yourself with a "solution" that really just creates more problems. IntelliChief has helped hundreds of businesses boost productivity and cut costs by offering seamless integrations with Oracle EBS and other ERP systems, allowing them to take advantage of a wide range of additional features, such as unit of measure normalization, duplicate payment protection, audit control, and business process automation.

Frankly, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about implementing an Enterprise Content Management solution into an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) environment. The process does not have to be mysterious or include constant business interruptions across multiple departments.

Join us for our webinar, Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 12PM EST. You will walk away with an understanding of the overall implementation process for IntelliChief’s ECM and automation solutions. You will discover:

The implementation methodology that goes into a seamless EBS integration

The details included in a sample statement of work

Project readiness including key subject matter experts and resources assigned

The intricacies of the integration process, base packages and supports, testing review, and project timelines

The implementation process should be one of the most important considerations when selecting an enterprise solution. Join us for Intelligent ECM Implementation for Oracle EBS and you will have peace of mind knowing you can plan for a successful implementation and partnership.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/EBS0720

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

