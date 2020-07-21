 COVID-19 Database of Worldwide Travel Guidelines Now Available To All trivago Travelers

/EIN News/ -- Users can search for updated information on their travel destinations





DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY July 21, 2020 – As some regions of the world begin to relax travel restrictions while others impose new quarantines, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced the launch of its new COVID-19 database is now available for travelers. The database aggregates the most updated information on restrictions for travelers into a single, consolidated source.

Travelers and businesses can now access the free database for up-to-date details including any restrictions on entry, social distancing rules, the use of personal protective equipment in accommodations, and open activities and businesses at the destination. Users simply select the country and region they are looking to visit, and the platform returns details on whether the location is open for domestic and/or international travel and the length of quarantine restrictions, if any. The resulting information also includes the status for hotels, vacation rentals, restaurants, bars, night clubs, museums and other events at the location. When travelers look to book accommodations on the trivago website, they will see a banner at the top of the page linking them to the COVID database. For example, www.trivago.de/corona or www.trivago.com/corona

“Due to the massive challenges brought on by the global pandemic, today’s travelers face several important questions before booking vacations, especially as restrictions vary widely depending on jurisdiction. This database provides the transparency and detailed information they need in one place, without having to search through numerous websites and other sources in order to make their travel decisions,” explained Axel Hefer, CEO trivago.

The European COVID-19 Travel Alliance, which includes trivago, gathers the source materials for the database from reputable government sources for each country and region. This initiative supports local tourism industries, providing a resource for travelers and travel institutions to pass along the information to their customers online and through mobile applications.

Please note the content on this website is not exhaustive and is solely provided to assist visitors of this website at this time of disruption on an “AS IS” basis. Information is subject to change without prior notice and at the sole discretion of the subject contributors to this website. Given the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation and the contributors to this website’s response to it, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information in these sites and cannot accept any liability for any errors or omissions nor can you, in your capacity as a visitor of this website, derive any rights from it.

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. As of March 31, 2020, trivago has established 54 localized platforms connected to over 4.5 million hotels and alternative accommodations, in over 190 countries.