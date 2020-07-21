coinpass global wins Best Cryptocurrency Exchange of 2020 CryptoAM Awards
Best Crypto Exchange Platform, coinpass.com was awarded the winner against some great competition. Buy, Sell & Trade Crypto on the UK's award-winning exchange.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CryptoAM Awards is an annual event bringing together the UK and Europes best and brightest blockchain, crypto, fintech, innovators and community contributors together for an amazing evening of speaking, networking and awards.
The companies that were nominated and finalised, we’re split into the following categories:
- Best Payment Service Provider
- Best Digital Asset Custodian
- Best Incubator / VC
- Best Crypto Exchange Platform
- Best Deployment in Fintech
- Outstanding Industry Contribution
- Best Social Impact & Sustainability
- Best Community Enhancement
- Best Enterprise Blockchain
From the Best Crypto Exchange Platform category, coinpass global was selected and awarded the winner against some great competition.
coinpass global — Voted Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform 2020
Our co-finalist were:
Archax — Soon to be launched Regulated Security Token Exchange
Coinfloor — Institutional Bitcoin Trading Platform
The team at coinpass global would love to thank all our team for their consistent hard work in building and scaling our product to be the fastest, most reliable and best service cryptocurrency platform in the UK and beyond.
We’d also like to thank all our partnerships and counterparties for being apart of our ever-growing eco-system as well as our amazing clients for choosing the “Best Crypto Exchange Platform of 2020 ” as selected by CityAM and CryptoAM.
From the coinpass global team, Thank you.
