Rainmaker Worldwide Appoints Steve Grasso of CNBC to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC:RAKR) announces the appointment of Steve Grasso to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.



Grasso is the Director of Institutional Sales at Stuart Frankel & Co. Inc. and an On Air Market Analyst on CNBC. His achievements in trade has made him a recognized and respected voice across financial markets.

Grasso began his career in the early ‘90s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, joining Stuart Frankel & Co. in 1999 as an institutional sales trader. For over 20 years, Grasso has been working with the largest mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies and hedge funds, providing real-time trading advice and services. Clients are kept informed on changes to policy and regulation as a result of Grasso’s close monitoring of the Washington D.C./Markets connection and accessing his extensive network on Capitol Hill and at the SEC. His sought-after expertise has led to active roles on NYSE committees, regularly speaking at traders’ conferences, and becoming a familiar face on CNBC.

Rainmaker CEO Michael Skinner stated, “Rainmaker’s most valuable resources are people and relationships. Steve’s established trade competencies and connections make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board as we prepare for the Company’s next chapter.”

On July 15th, Rainmaker announced a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) expected to close in Fall 2020. Rainmaker shareholders will receive 1/3 of a share of Sphere 3D for each whole share of Rainmaker exchanged and one-third of a warrant or option for each whole warrant or option then held by such Rainmaker shareholder. Sphere 3D’s name will change to Rainmaker Worldwide Inc., and intends to trade under the symbol ‘RAIN’.

Grasso commented, “It is exciting to witness Rainmaker’s innovation gain momentum as they transition from R&D to commercialization. Their upcoming NASDAQ listing presents major growth opportunities for both the Company and stakeholders. I am happy to join the Advisory Board to aid in Rainmaker’s global success as a Water-as-a-Service provider.”

Follow Steve Grasso on Twitter @grassosteve.

About Rainmaker Worldwide

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in technology for the production of clean, affordable water. Headquartered in Peterborough, Canada, with an innovation and manufacturing center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Company’s patented water technology provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it’s needed. Rainmaker’s goal is to be a global leader in solving the worldwide water crisis. Rainmaker Worldwide Inc was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For more information about Rainmaker, visit www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements, estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker’s undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For more information and investors:

The Blueshirt Group

Whitney Kukulka

Managing Director

+1 (415) 489-2188

investors@rainmakerww.com