Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 July 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (736,288) deaths (15,418), and recoveries (391,898) by region:
Central (43,466 cases; 859 deaths; 26,579 recoveries): Burundi (328; 1; 237), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,548; 55; 1,400), Chad (889; 75; 801), Congo (2,851; 50; 666), DRC (8,443; 194; 4,335), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,433; 46; 4,034), Sao Tome & Principe (746; 14; 536)
Eastern (57,031; 1,403; 30,814): Comoros (334; 7; 313), Djibouti (5,020; 56; 4,868), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (10,511; 173; 5,290), Kenya (13,771; 238; 5,616), Madagascar (7,153; 62; 3,788), Mauritius (343; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,629; 5; 838), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,130; 93; 1,462), South Sudan (2,211; 45; 1,185), Sudan (10,992; 693; 5,707), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,069; 0; 1,071)
Northern (138,332; 5,960; 65,279): Algeria (23,084; 1,078; 16,051), Egypt (88,402; 4,352; 28,924), Libya (1,980; 49; 441), Mauritania (5,923; 155; 3,632), Morocco (17,562; 276; 15,132), Tunisia (1,381; 50; 1,099)
Southern (388,019; 5,465; 199,872): Angola (749; 29; 221), Botswana (522; 1; 48), Eswatini (1,826; 23; 850), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (3,045; 64; 1,180), Mozambique (1,507; 11; 505), Namibia (1,344; 4; 42), South Africa (373,628; 5,173; 194,865), Zambia (3,326; 128; 1,620), Zimbabwe (1,713; 26; 472)
Western (109,440; 1,731; 69,354): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,065; 53; 913), Cape Verde (2,071; 21; 1,063), Côte d'Ivoire (14,312; 94; 8,659), Gambia (112; 4; 57), Ghana (28,430; 153; 24,901), Guinea (6,544; 39; 5,511), Guinea-Bissau (1,950; 26; 906), Liberia (1,107; 70; 547), Mali (2,475; 121; 1,851), Niger (1,105; 69; 1,014), Nigeria (37,225; 801; 15,333), Senegal (8,948; 170; 6,002), Sierra Leone (1,711; 66; 1,261), Togo (783; 15; 554)