VSBLTY AND TERALIGHT SIGN STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO PROVIDE ADVANCED SMART CITY SOLUTIONS AND ANALYTICS

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, and Teralight, a global provider of over-the-top (OTT) services to mobile network operators, internet service providers and governments, today jointly announced the signing of a strategic alliance agreement to provide smart city applications enhanced with advanced analytics. Teralight has a strong global customer base in Eastern Europe and the Middle East as well as in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The announcement was made by VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton and Melanie Salvador, Teralight CEO. Hutton said, “Teralight is a special kind of service provider with active relationships in the carrier community. Our products allow carriers to cost-effectively deploy new services from shared infrastructure in a highly competitive and scalable way. VSBLTY is delighted to partner with Teralight and looks forward to a mutually profitable relationship.”

“The market for IoT/IoE and smart city applications coupled with associated analytics is growing exponentially worldwide. With the advent of 5G/6G and Wi-Fi 6, the demand for artificial narrow intelligence, specifically video surveillance with smart analytics, is leading the way. VSBLTY offers a unique, affordable and peerless service offering which we intend to develop into a suite of hosted service offerings, bundled or à la carte, to our customers,” Melanie Salvador, CEO of Teralight, said. “We are pleased to partner with a company entrenched in the Americas. It allows us to work with our customers with confidence to deliver fantastic products together with custom deployment experience.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

The Company also announces that it has issued 1,000,000 performance shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to certain officers and senior directors of the Company upon achieving the milestone release of its OpenVINO™ software to general availability.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Teralight (www.teralight.com)

Teralight is a telecommunications solutions provider based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The company provides the most advanced software, implementing platforms in the following verticals: anti-fraud and revenue assurance, eSports, identity and access management, mobile payments, smart city applications and automated machine learning.

CONTACT: Melanie Salvador, CEO, +1.416.554.8563 msalvador@teralight.com

