Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $9.1 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020, and $7.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, net income totaled $13.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the same period of 2019.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Return on assets improved to 1.10% and efficiency ratio to 67%
  • Diversified revenue and strong balance sheet continue to buffer impact of pandemic and lower interest rates
  • Strong performance by Capital City Home Loans (“CCHL”) contributed significantly ($0.20/share)
  • Pandemic related stimulus programs contributed $190 million in loan growth and deposit balances totaling $243 million

“Though the second quarter presented a challenging environment, I am pleased with our financial performance and how we responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “We issued $190 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to assist our small business clients and took critical precautions to protect the health and welfare of our associates and clients as we reopened our offices for routine lobby service. Despite a challenged economy, the mortgage market has been robust, and our recent alliance with CCHL contributed $0.20 per share during the second quarter. Earnings from CCHL and SBA/PPP fees helped mitigate the adverse impacts of a lower interest rate environment and reserve build attributable to the adoption of CECL and COVID-19. I anticipate the second half of 2020 will remain challenging but am hopeful it will bring improvement. We have taken a prudent and measured approach to managing through this ongoing crisis and continue to focus on our commitments to our associates, clients, communities, and shareowners. I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for Capital City and appreciate your continued support.”

COVID-19 Update

  • Lobby access has been re-opened for 56 of our 57 banking offices and operations are subject to national guidelines and local safety ordinances to protect both clients and associates – we will continue to monitor changing conditions with the pandemic and its impact on client and associate interactions within our banking offices
  • Most operational associates returned to work in early June, but we have extended some remote work arrangements on a case-by-case basis
  • Enhanced digital access options are available for banking products and access to sales associates
  • Continue to monitor COVID-19 case count trends in our markets and respond appropriately to help ensure client and associate safety
  • Continued support of clients with the Small Business Administration Payment Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) - we will actively assist our clients with the forgiveness process in coming quarters
  • We continued to assist our clients and communities in the second quarter by processing a total of 2,217 loan extensions ($330 million, or 16% of loan balances at June 30, 2020).

Discussion of Operating Results

Summary Overview

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, the $11.1 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $14.7 million increase in noninterest income (primarily mortgage banking revenues) and a $3.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher noninterest expense of $6.3 million and lower net interest income of $0.3 million. 

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the $6.6 million increase in operating profit was attributable to a $17.4 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a higher noninterest expense of $8.9 million, a $1.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses and lower net interest income of $0.5 million. 

The $3.4 million increase in operating profit for the first six months of 2020 versus the comparable period of 2019 was attributable to higher noninterest income of $20.4 million and net interest income of $0.3 million, partially offset by a $5.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses and higher noninterest expense of $11.7 million.  

The aforementioned period over period variances reflect the acquisition of a 51% membership interest and consolidation of CCHL late in the first quarter of 2020.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.10% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 11.03% for the second quarter of 2020.  These metrics were 0.57% and 5.20% for the first quarter of 2020, respectively, and 0.98% and 9.37% for the second quarter of 2019, respectively.  For the first six months of 2020, our ROA was 0.85% and our ROE was 8.12% compared to 0.92% and 8.94%, respectively, for the same period of 2019. 

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $25.6 million compared to $25.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease compared to both prior periods reflected lower rates earned on overnight funds, investment securities and variable rate loans, partially offset by lower cost for our negotiated rate deposits.  For the first six months of 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $51.4 million compared to $51.2 million in 2019.  The increase was primarily due to loan growth and a reduction in the cost of our negotiated rate deposits, partially offset by lower rates on our earning assets.

The federal funds target rate ended the second quarter of 2020 in a range of 0.00%-0.25%, unchanged from the end of the first quarter of 2020.  However, since 150 basis points of rate cuts were made late in the first quarter of 2020, we experienced lower repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets and investment securities during the second quarter 2020.  We continue to prudently manage our deposit mix and overall cost of funds, which was 14 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.  Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.     

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.41%, a decrease of 37 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and 44 basis points from the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, the net interest margin decreased 21 basis points to 3.59%.  The decrease compared to all prior periods was attributable to lower rates on our variable and adjustable rate earning assets, partially offset by a lower cost of funds.  Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 excluding the impact of SBA PPP loans was 3.46%.  We discuss the effect of the pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in more detail below under Discussion of Financial Condition.

Provision for Credit Loss

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, the provision was $7.0 million compared to $1.4 million in 2019.  The higher provision in 2020 reflected expected losses due to deterioration in economic conditions related to COVID-19.  We discuss this exposure further below.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

CCHL’s mortgage banking operations impacted our noninterest income and noninterest expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, and thus, the period over period comparisons reflect the impact of the CCHL consolidation, which occurred late in the first quarter 2020.  The table below provides an overview of CCHL’s impact on our noninterest income and noninterest expense for 2020.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $30.2 million compared to $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The increase over both periods was driven by higher mortgage banking fees and other income (loan origination fees) at CCHL, partially offset by lower deposit fees (overdraft fees).  Deposit fees decreased $1.3 million, or 25.1% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and reflected slower consumer spending and the impact of stimulus payments in the second quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $37.3 million compared to $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $28.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The increase over the first quarter of 2020 was attributable to higher compensation expense of $4.2 million, occupancy expense of $0.8 million, and other real estate (“ORE”) expense of $1.1 million.  The increase in compensation and occupancy expense was primarily due to the integration of CCHL late in the first quarter of 2020.  We also realized approximately $0.8 million in expenses in the second quarter related to SBA PPP loan origination activities and pandemic related costs.  Approximately $0.3 million were one-time SBA PPP expenses and the remainder are pandemic related and will phase out over time.  The increase in ORE expense reflected a $1.0 million gain on the sale of a banking office in the first quarter of 2020.  For the first six months of 2020, noninterest expense totaled $68.3 million compared to $56.6 million for the same period of 2019 with the increase driven primarily by the same aforementioned factors. 

Overall, CCHL contributed significantly to the improvement in our efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020.

                                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Jun 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)   Core CCBG   CCHL   Core CCBG   CCHL   Core CCBG   CCHL   Core CCBG   CCHL   Core CCBG   CCHL
Deposit Fees $ 3,756   - $ 5,015 $ - $ 4,756 $ - $ 8,771 $ - $ 9,531 $ -
Bank Card Fees   3,142   -   3,051   -   3,036   -   6,193   -   5,891   -
Wealth Management Fees   2,554   -   2,604   -   2,404   -   5,158   -   4,727   -
Mortgage Banking Fees   241   17,573   1,138   1,892   1,199   -   1,379   19,465   2,192   -
Other   1,147   1,786   1,459   319   1,375   -   2,606   2,105   2,981   -
Total Noninterest Income $ 10,840 $ 19,359 $ 13,267 $ 2,211 $ 12,770 $ - $ 24,107 $ 21,570 $ 25,322 $ -
                                         
Salaries $ 11,596 $ 8,381 $ 13,488 $ 2,242 $ 12,496 $ - $ 25,085 $ 10,623 $ 24,781 $ -
Other Associate Benefits   3,477   204   3,957   49   3,941   -   7,433   253   8,005   -
Total Compensation   15,073   8,585   17,445   2,291   16,437   -   32,518   10,876   32,786   -
                                         
Occupancy, Net   5,030   768   4,748   231   4,537   -   9,778   999   9,046   -
Other   6,599   1,248   5,797   457   7,422   -   12,396   1,705   14,762   -
Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,702 $ 10,601 $ 27,990 $ 2,979 $ 28,396 $ - $ 54,692 $ 13,580 $ 56,594 $ -
                                         

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $2.9 million (effective rate of 18%) for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million (effective rate of 24%) for the first quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million (effective rate of 25%) for the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, we realized income tax expense of $4.2 million (effective rate of 20%) compared to $4.4 million (effective rate of 24%) for the same period of 2019.  The decrease in our effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 reflected the impact of converting CCHL to a partnership for tax purposes in the second quarter of 2020.  Absent discrete items, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 19%-20%. 

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets were $3.017 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $264.9 million, or 9.6% over the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $322.1 million, or 12.0% over the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase over both prior periods was primarily driven by higher deposit balances which funded growth in the loan portfolio and overnight funds sold.  The impact of pandemic related stimulus programs on our balance sheet in the second quarter of 2020 is discussed in further detail below.       

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $351.5 million during the second quarter of 2020 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $234.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $228.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase compared to both prior periods was primarily driven by pandemic related stimulus programs (see below – Funding). 

Average loans held for investment (“HFI”) increased $135.2 million, or 7.3%, over the first quarter of 2020 and $148.9 million, or 8.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2019.  Period-end HFI loans increased $159.8, or 8.6%, over the first quarter of 2020 and $186.2 million, or 10.1%, over the fourth quarter of 2019.  Demand from the SBA PPP was strong with SBA PPP loans (reflected in commercial loans) averaging $133.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 and totaling $190 million at June 30, 2020.  In total, we funded 2,208 loans for $193 million under the SBA PPP, all from current balance sheet liquidity.  To date, our borrowers have submitted a nominal level of forgiveness applications, but these applications are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.  We received 100% of our SBA PPP loan fees totaling approximately $6.3 million (net) late in the second quarter.  Amortized SBA PPP loan fees totaled approximately $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses totaled $22.5 million compared to $21.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $13.9 million at December 31, 2019.  At June 30, 2020, the allowance represented 1.11% of outstanding loans held for investment (HFI) and provided coverage of 322% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.13% and 433%, respectively, at March 31, 2020 and 0.75% and 311%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.  At June 30, 2020, excluding SBA PPP loans (100% government guaranteed), the allowance represented 1.23% of loans held for investment.

The adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”) on January 1, 2020 had an impact of $4.0 million ($3.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses and $0.7 million increase in the allowance for unfunded loan commitments (other liability account)).  The $5.7 million build (provision of $7.0 million less net charge-offs of $1.3 million) in the allowance for credit losses for the first six months of 2020 reflected a higher forecasted rate of unemployment due to stressed economic conditions related the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Credit Quality/COVID-19 Exposure

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $8.0 million at June 30, 2020, a $1.7 million increase over March 31, 2020, and a $2.6 million increase over December 31, 2019.  Nonaccrual loans totaled $7.0 million at June 30, 2020, a $2.1 million increase over March 31, 2020 and a $2.5 million increase over December 31, 2019.  The balance of OREO totaled $1.1 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million from March 31, 2020 and a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2019.

We continue to analyze our loan portfolio for segments that have been affected by the stressed economic and business conditions caused by the pandemic.  Certain at-risk segments total 8% of our loan balances at June 30, 2020, including hotel (3%), restaurant (1%), retail and shopping centers (3%), and other (1%).  The other segment includes churches, non-profits, education, and recreational.  To assist our clients, in mid-March of 2020, we began allowing short term 60 to 90 day loan extensions for affected borrowers.  A roll-forward of loan extension activity is provided in the table below.  Approximately 83% of these loans were for commercial borrowers and 17% for consumer borrowers.

              % Loans Extended
At July 9, 2020 (Dollars in thousands)   # Loans     Loan Amount   # Loans   $ Loans
Loans Extended   2,217     $ 330,406          
Loans Resuming Payments   (1,708 )     (234,610 )   77 %   71 %
Loans Still on Extension   509     $ 95,796     23 %   29 %
                   
Still on Extension: From First Extension   382     $ 60,237     17 %   18 %
Still on Extension: From Second Extension   127     $ 35,559     6 %   11 %
                           

Funding (Deposits/Debt)

Average total deposits were $2.783 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $230.8 million, or 9.0% over the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $258.5 million, or 10.2% over the fourth quarter of 2019.  The estimated deposit inflows, related to the two pandemic related stimulus programs, were $179 million (SBA PPP) and $64 million (Economic Impact Payment stimulus checks).  Period end deposit balances grew $409 million and $310 million over the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively, indicating strong growth in core deposit balances.  Given these large increases, the potential exists for our deposit levels to be volatile over the coming quarters due to the uncertain timing of the outflows of the stimulus related deposits and the economic recovery.  It is anticipated that current liquidity levels will remain robust due to our strong overnight funds sold position, in addition to cash flow generated from the investment portfolio.  We monitor deposit rates on an ongoing basis and adjust if necessary, as a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings increased $39.9 million over the first quarter of 2020 and $65.0 million over the fourth quarter of 2019 as short-term borrowings (warehouse lines used to support HFS loans) were added as part of the CCHL integration. 

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $335.1 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $328.5 million at March 31, 2020 and $327.0 million at December 31, 2019.  For the first six months of 2020, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income of $13.4 million, a $3.0 million increase in the unrealized gain on investment securities, net adjustments totaling $0.7 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans, and stock compensation accretion of $0.4 million.  Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $4.7 million ($0.28 per share), a $3.1 million (net of tax) adjustment to retained earnings for the adoption of ASC 326 (“CECL”), and share repurchases of $1.6 million (76,952 shares).

At June 30, 2020, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.81% compared to 17.19% at March 31, 2020 and 17.90% at December 31, 2019.  Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.21%, 13.55%, and 14.47%, respectively, on these dates.  Our leverage ratio was 10.24%, 10.81%, and 11.25%, respectively, on these dates.  All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards.  Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.21% at June 30, 2020 compared to 7.98% and 8.06% at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.5 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially.  The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations and financial condition, including the impact of our participation in government programs related to COVID-19; the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; natural disasters, widespread health emergencies, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.  Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity.  We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. 

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)   $ 335,057   $ 328,507   $ 327,016   $ 321,562   $ 314,595  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A   245,962     239,232     242,205     236,751     229,784  
Total Assets (GAAP)     3,499,524     3,086,523     3,088,953     2,934,513     3,017,654  
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)     89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 3,410,429   $ 2,997,248   $ 3,004,142   $ 2,849,702   $ 2,932,843  
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B   7.21 %   7.98 %   8.06 %   8.31 %   7.83 %
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C   16,821,743     16,845,462     16,855,161     16,797,241     16,773,449  
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.62   $ 14.20   $ 14.37   $ 14.09   $ 13.70  
                                 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Unaudited
                     
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Jun 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2019
EARNINGS                    
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 9,146   $ 4,287   $ 7,325   $ 13,433   $ 13,761  
Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.55   $ 0.25   $ 0.44   $ 0.80   $ 0.82  
PERFORMANCE                    
Return on Average Assets   1.10 %   0.57 %   0.98 %   0.85 %   0.92 %
Return on Average Equity   11.03 %   5.20 %   9.37 %   8.12 %   8.94 %
Net Interest Margin   3.41 %   3.78 %   3.85 %   3.59 %   3.80 %
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue   54.26 %   37.52 %   32.95 %   47.13 %   33.23 %
Efficiency Ratio   66.90 %   74.89 %   73.02 %   70.30 %   74.00 %
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier 1 Capital   16.79 %   16.12 %   16.36 %   16.79 %   16.36 %
Total Capital   17.81 %   17.19 %   17.13 %   17.81 %   17.13 %
Leverage   10.24 %   10.81 %   10.64 %   10.24 %   10.64 %
Common Equity Tier 1   14.21 %   13.55 %   13.67 %   14.21 %   13.67 %
Tangible Common Equity (1)   7.21 %   7.98 %   7.83 %   7.21 %   7.83 %
Equity to Assets   9.57 %   10.64 %   10.43 %   9.57 %   10.43 %
ASSET QUALITY                    
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans   322.37 %   432.61 %   259.55 %   322.37 %   259.55 %
Allowance as a % of Loans   1.11 %   1.13 %   0.79 %   1.11 %   0.79 %
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.04 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and OREO   0.40 %   0.34 %   0.36 %   0.40 %   0.36 %
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets   0.23 %   0.21 %   0.22 %   0.23 %   0.22 %
STOCK PERFORMANCE                    
High $ 23.99   $ 30.62   $ 25.00   $ 30.62   $ 25.87  
Low   16.16     15.61     21.57     15.61     21.04  
Close $ 20.95   $ 20.12   $ 24.85   $ 20.95   $ 24.85  
Average Daily Trading Volume   49,569     40,536     24,258     45,089     21,380  
                     
(1)  Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 5.
                     


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
Unaudited     
                     
  2020   2019
(Dollars in thousands) Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
ASSETS                    
Cash and Due From Banks $ 75,155   $ 72,676   $ 60,087   $ 61,151   $ 53,731  
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits   513,273     196,936     318,336     177,389     234,097  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   588,428     269,612     378,423     238,540     287,828  
                     
Investment Securities Available for Sale   341,180     382,514     403,601     376,981     410,851  
Investment Securities Held to Maturity   232,178     251,792     239,539     240,303     229,516  
Total Investment Securities   573,358     634,306     643,140     617,284     640,367  
                     
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS")   76,610     82,598     9,509     13,075     9,885  
                     
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI")                    
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural   421,270     249,020     255,365     259,870     265,001  
Real Estate - Construction   117,794     122,595     115,018     111,358     101,372  
Real Estate - Commercial   662,434     656,084     625,556     610,726     614,618  
Real Estate - Residential   353,831     354,150     353,642     354,545     349,843  
Real Estate - Home Equity   194,479     196,443     197,360     197,326     201,579  
Consumer   266,417     275,982     279,565     277,970     288,196  
Other Loans   4,883     6,580     7,808     14,248     13,131  
Overdrafts   1,069     1,533     1,615     1,710     1,442  
Total Loans Held for Investment   2,022,177     1,862,387     1,835,929     1,827,753     1,835,182  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (22,457 )   (21,083 )   (13,905 )   (14,319 )   (14,593 )
Loans Held for Investment, Net   1,999,720     1,841,304     1,822,024     1,813,434     1,820,589  
                     
Premises and Equipment, Net   87,972     87,684     84,543     85,810     86,005  
Goodwill   89,095     89,275     84,811     84,811     84,811  
Other Real Estate Owned   1,059     1,463     953     526     1,010  
Other Assets   83,282     80,281     65,550     81,033     87,159  
Total Other Assets   261,408     258,703     235,857     252,180     258,985  
Total Assets $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523   $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513   $ 3,017,654  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,377,033   $ 1,066,607   $ 1,044,699   $ 1,022,774   $ 1,024,898  
NOW Accounts   808,244     779,467     902,499     728,395     810,568  
Money Market Accounts   240,754     210,124     217,839     239,410     240,181  
Regular Savings Accounts   423,924     384,480     374,396     372,601     371,773  
Certificates of Deposit   105,041     104,907     106,021     109,827     113,684  
Total Deposits   2,954,996     2,545,585     2,645,454     2,473,007     2,561,104  
                     
Short-Term Borrowings   63,958     76,516     6,404     10,622     9,753  
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887     52,887  
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5,583     5,896     6,514     6,963     7,313  
Other Liabilities   75,702     70,044     50,678     69,472     72,002  
Total Liabilities   3,153,126     2,750,928     2,761,937     2,612,951     2,703,059  
                     
Temporary Equity   11,341     7,088     -     -     -  
                     
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY                    
Common Stock   168     168     168     167     167  
Additional Paid-In Capital   31,575     32,100     32,092     31,075     30,751  
Retained Earnings   328,570     321,772     322,937     316,551     310,247  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax   (25,256 )   (25,533 )   (28,181 )   (26,231 )   (26,570 )
Total Shareowners' Equity   335,057     328,507     327,016     321,562     314,595  
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,499,524   $ 3,086,523   $ 3,088,953   $ 2,934,513   $ 3,017,654  
                     
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA                    
Earning Assets $ 3,185,418   $ 2,776,228   $ 2,806,913   $ 2,635,501   $ 2,719,530  
Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,700,391     1,614,277     1,666,560     1,520,705     1,606,159  
Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.92   $ 19.50   $ 19.40   $ 19.14   $ 18.76  
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)   14.62     14.20     14.37     14.09     13.70  
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding   16,780     16,812     16,772     16,749     16,746  
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding   16,822     16,845     16,855     16,797     16,773  
 
(1)  Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 5.
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS   
Unaudited     
                             
                        Six Months Ended
  2020   2019   Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   2020   2019
                             
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,687   $ 23,593   $ 23,842   $ 23,992 $ 23,765 $ 47,280   $ 46,381
Investment Securities   2,737     3,015     3,221     3,307   3,393   5,752     6,906
Funds Sold   88     757     945     1,142   1,507   845     3,100
Total Interest Income   26,512     27,365     28,008     28,441   28,665   53,877     56,387
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   218     939     1,157     1,596   1,988   1,157     4,087
Short-Term Borrowings   421     132     16     27   31   553     66
Subordinated Notes Payable   374     471     525     558   596   845     1,204
Other Long-Term Borrowings   41     50     56     63   66   91     138
Total Interest Expense   1,054     1,592     1,754     2,244   2,681   2,646     5,495
Net Interest Income   25,458     25,773     26,254     26,197   25,984   51,231     50,892
Provision for Credit Losses   2,005     4,990     (162 )   776   646   6,995     1,413
Net Interest Income after Provision for
  Loan Losses		   23,453     20,783     26,416     25,421   25,338   44,236     49,479
                             
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Deposit Fees   3,756     5,015     4,980     4,961   4,756   8,771     9,531
Bank Card Fees   3,142     3,051     3,131     2,972   3,036   6,193     5,891
Wealth Management Fees   2,554     2,604     2,761     2,992   2,404   5,158     4,727
Mortgage Banking Fees   17,814     3,030     1,542     1,587   1,199   20,844     2,192
Other   2,933     1,778     1,414     1,391   1,375   4,711     2,981
Total Noninterest Income   30,199     15,478     13,828     13,903   12,770   45,677     25,322
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation   23,658     19,736     17,363     16,203   16,437   43,394     32,786
Occupancy, Net   5,798     4,979     4,680     4,710   4,537   10,777     9,046
Other Real Estate, Net   116     (798 )   102     6   75   (682 )   438
Other   7,731     7,052     6,997     6,954   7,347   14,783     14,324
Total Noninterest Expense   37,303     30,969     29,142     27,873   28,396   68,272     56,594
                             
OPERATING PROFIT   16,349     5,292     11,102     11,451   9,712   21,641     18,207
Income Tax Expense   2,950     1,282     2,537     2,970   2,387   4,232     4,446
Net Income   13,399     4,010     8,565     8,481   7,325   17,409     13,761
(Gain) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest   (4,253 )   277     -     -   -   (3,976 )   -
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS 		$ 9,146   $ 4,287   $ 8,565   $ 8,481 $ 7,325 $ 13,433   $ 13,761
                             
PER COMMON SHARE                            
Basic Net Income $ 0.55   $ 0.25   $ 0.51   $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.80   $ 0.82
Diluted Net Income   0.55     0.25     0.51     0.50   0.44   0.80     0.82
Cash Dividend $ 0.14   $ 0.14   $ 0.13   $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.28   $ 0.22
AVERAGE SHARES                            
Basic   16,797     16,808     16,750     16,747   16,791   16,803     16,791
Diluted   16,839     16,842     16,834     16,795   16,818   16,844     16,820
                                     


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS
Unaudited
                               
                        Six Months Ended
    2020   2019    Jun 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter     2020     2019  
                               
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                              
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 21,083   $ 13,905   $ 14,319   $ 14,593   $ 14,120     $ 13,905   $ 14,210  
Impact of Adopting ASC 326 (CECL)   -     3,269     -     -     -       3,269     -  
Provision for Credit Losses - HFI   1,615     4,990     (162 )   776     646       6,605     1,413  
Net Charge-Offs   241     1,081     252     1,050     173       1,322     1,030  
Balance at End of Period(2) $ 22,457   $ 21,083   $ 13,905   $ 14,319   $ 14,593     $ 22,457   $ 15,623  
As a % of Loans   1.11 %   1.13 %   0.75 %   0.78 %   0.79 %     1.11 %   0.79 %
As a % of Nonperforming Loans   322.37 %   432.61 %   310.99 %   290.55 %   259.55 %     322.37 %   259.55 %
                               
CHARGE-OFFS                              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 186   $ 362   $ 149   $ 289   $ 235     $ 548   $ 330  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     58     223     -       -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   -     11     33     26     -       11     155  
Real Estate - Residential   1     110     27     44     65       111     329  
Real Estate - Home Equity   52     31     0     333     45       83     97  
Consumer   634     864     819     744     520       1,498     1,315  
Overdrafts(3)   541     702     -     -     -       1,243     -  
Total Charge-Offs $ 1,414   $ 2,080   $ 1,086   $ 1,659   $ 865     $ 3,494   $ 2,226  
                               
RECOVERIES                              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 74   $ 40   $ 127   $ 86   $ 58     $ 114   $ 132  
Real Estate - Construction   -     -     -     -     -       -     -  
Real Estate - Commercial   70     191     266     142     100       261     170  
Real Estate - Residential   51     40     116     46     223       91     267  
Real Estate - Home Equity   64     33     25     58     60       97     92  
Consumer   365     268     300     277     251       633     535  
Overdrafts(3)   549     427     -     -     -       976     -  
Total Recoveries $ 1,173   $ 999   $ 834   $ 609   $ 692     $ 2,172   $ 1,196  
                               
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 241   $ 1,081   $ 252   $ 1,050   $ 173     $ 1,322   $ 1,030  
                               
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans(1)   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.05 %   0.23 %   0.04 %     0.14 %   0.12 %
                               
RISK ELEMENT ASSETS                              
Nonaccruing Loans $ 6,966   $ 4,874   $ 4,472   $ 4,928   $ 5,622            
Other Real Estate Owned   1,059     1,463     953     526     1,010            
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 8,025   $ 6,337   $ 5,425   $ 5,454   $ 6,632            
                               
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 2,948   $ 5,077   $ 4,871   $ 5,120   $ 5,443            
Past Due Loans 90 Days or More   -     -     -     -     -            
Classified Loans   17,091     16,548     20,847     21,323     26,406            
Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 15,133   $ 15,934   $ 16,888   $ 18,284   $ 18,737            
                               
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans   0.34 %   0.26 %   0.24 %   0.27 %   0.30 %          
NPAs as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate   0.40 %   0.34 %   0.29 %   0.30 %   0.36 %          
NPAs as a % of  Total Assets   0.23 %   0.21 %   0.18 %   0.19 %   0.22 %          
                               
(1) Annualized                              
(2) Does not include $1.4 million for unfunded commitments recorded in other liabilities              
(3) Prior to the first quarter 2020, overdraft losses were reflected in noninterest income (deposit fees)          


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1)      
Unaudited       
 
    Second Quarter 2020     First Quarter 2020     Fourth Quarter 2019     Third Quarter 2019     Second Quarter 2019     Jun 2020 YTD     Jun 2019 YTD
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                                                                                                
Loans HFI and HFS $ 2,057,925 $ 23,785   4.65%   $ 1,882,703   $ 23,692   5.06%   $ 1,846,190   $ 23,958   5.15%   $ 1,837,548     24,113   5.21%   $ 1,823,311   $ 23,873   5.25%   $ 1,970,551   $ 47,477   4.85%   $ 1,801,977   $ 46,591   5.21%
                                                                                                 
Investment Securities                                                                                                
Taxable Investment Securities   601,509   2,708   1.80     629,512     2,995   1.91     610,046     3,186   2.08     607,363     3,249   2.13     614,775     3,301   2.15     615,511     5,703   1.86     616,442     6,688   2.18
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities   5,865   37   2.51     5,293     25   1.86     10,327     43   1.67     18,041     73   1.63     29,342     116   1.58     5,579     62   2.20     34,928     274   1.57
                                                                                                 
Total Investment Securities   607,374   2,745   1.81     634,805     3,020   1.91     620,373     3,229   2.08     625,404     3,322   2.12     644,117     3,417   2.12     621,090     5,765   1.86     651,370     6,962   2.14
                                                                                                 
Funds Sold   351,473   88   0.10     234,372     757   1.30     228,137     945   1.64     207,129     1,142   2.19     251,789     1,507   2.40     292,922     845   0.58     258,703     3,100   2.42
                                                                                                 
Total Earning Assets   3,016,772 $ 26,618   3.55%     2,751,880   $ 27,469   4.01%     2,694,700   $ 28,132   4.14%     2,670,081   $ 28,577   4.25%     2,719,217   $ 28,797   4.25%     2,884,563   $ 54,087   3.77%     2,712,050   $ 56,653   4.21%
                                                                                                 
Cash and Due From Banks   72,647             56,958               53,174               50,981               51,832               64,802               52,834          
Allowance for Loan Losses   (21,642)             (14,389)               (14,759)               (14,863)               (14,513)               (18,015)               (14,431)          
Other Assets   261,449             244,339               249,089               253,111               254,126               252,657               253,173          
                                                                                                 
Total Assets $ 3,329,226           $ 3,038,788             $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,010,662             $ 3,184,007             $ 3,003,626          
                                                                                                             
                                                                                                 
LIABILITIES:                                                                                                
Interest Bearing Deposits                                                                                                
NOW Accounts $ 789,378 $ 78   0.04%   $ 808,811   $ 725   0.36%   $ 755,625   $ 889   0.47%   $ 749,678   $ 1,235   0.65%   $ 832,982   $ 1,623   0.78%   $ 799,094   $ 803   0.20%   $ 858,488   $ 3,378   0.79%
Money Market Accounts   222,377   40   0.07     212,211     117   0.22     227,479     170   0.30     238,565     264   0.44     237,921     265   0.45     217,295     157   0.15     238,714     512   0.43
Savings Accounts   409,366   50   0.05     379,237     46   0.05     372,518     46   0.05     372,593     46   0.05     371,716     46   0.05     394,301     96   0.05     368,268     90   0.05
Time Deposits   104,718   50   0.19     105,542     51   0.19     108,407     52   0.19     111,447     51   0.18     115,442     54   0.19     105,130     101   0.19     117,131     107   0.18
Total Interest Bearing Deposits   1,525,839   218   0.06%     1,505,801     939   0.25%     1,464,029     1,157   0.31%     1,472,283     1,596   0.43%     1,558,061     1,988   0.51%     1,515,820     1,157   0.15%     1,582,601     4,087   0.52%
                                                                                                 
Short-Term Borrowings   73,377   421   2.31%     32,915     132   1.61%     7,448     16   0.87%     8,697     27   1.24%     9,625     31   1.30%     53,146     553   2.09%     10,497     66   1.28%
Subordinated Notes Payable   52,887   374   2.80     52,887     471   3.52     52,887     525   3.88     52,887     558   4.13     52,887     596   4.46     52,887     845   3.16     52,887     1,204   4.53
Other Long-Term Borrowings   5,766   41   2.84     6,312     50   3.21     6,723     56   3.33     7,158     63   3.47     7,509     66   3.53     6,039     91   3.03     7,853     138   3.54
                                                                                                 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   1,657,869 $ 1,054   0.26%     1,597,915   $ 1,592   0.40%     1,531,087   $ 1,754   0.45%     1,541,025   $ 2,244   0.58%     1,628,082   $ 2,681   0.66%     1,627,892   $ 2,646   0.33%     1,653,838   $ 5,495   0.67%
                                                                                                 
Noninterest Bearing Deposits   1,257,614             1,046,889               1,060,922               1,023,472               1,007,370               1,152,251               982,473          
Other Liabilities   72,073             59,587               63,291               74,540               61,611               65,830               56,867          
                                                                                                 
Total Liabilities   2,987,556             2,704,391               2,655,300               2,639,037               2,697,063               2,845,973               2,693,178          
Temporary Equity   8,155             2,506.00               -               -               -               5,331               -          
                                                                                                 
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:   333,515             331,891               326,904               320,273               313,599               332,703               310,448          
                                                                                                 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 3,329,226           $ 3,038,788             $ 2,982,204             $ 2,959,310             $ 3,010,662             $ 3,184,007             $ 3,003,626          
                                                                                                             
                                                                                                 
Interest Rate Spread     $ 25,564   3.30%       $ 25,877   3.61%       $ 26,378   3.69%       $ 26,333   3.67%       $ 26,116   3.59%       $ 51,441   3.44%       $ 51,158   3.54%
                                                                                                 
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)       26,618   3.55         27,469   4.01         28,132   4.14         28,577   4.25         28,797   4.25         54,087   3.77         56,653   4.21
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)       1,054   0.14         1,592   0.23         1,754   0.26         2,244   0.33         2,681   0.40         2,646   0.18         5,495   0.41
                                                                                                 
Net Interest Margin     $ 25,564   3.41%       $ 25,877   3.78%       $ 26,378   3.89%       $ 26,333   3.92%       $ 26,116   3.85%       $ 51,441   3.59%       $ 51,158   3.80%
                                                                                                 
(1)  Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
(2)  Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
                                                                                         

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

