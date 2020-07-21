Velocity Receives Positive Drill Results from Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

/EIN News/ -- Near-surface highlights include:

Drill hole RDD-191; 23.2m @ 0.95 g/t gold, incl. 10.0m @ 1.78 g/t gold

Drill hole RDD-183; 21.8m @ 0.88 g/t gold, incl. 6.0m @ 2.21 g/t gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces results from 13 drill holes at the Rozino gold deposit (Table 1) and the Rozino South target (Table 2). Mineralization is open at both areas and drilling is ongoing.

At the Rozino deposit, resource expansion drilling to the south of the known deposit has intersected near-surface gold mineralization up to 200m south of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) design pit limits (Figures 1 and 2). Intersections are close to surface and there are additional untested areas into which this mineralization may extend. Both infill drilling and additional step-outs are in progress, aiming to expand the mineralization further south and east (Figure 3).

At the Rozino South target, drilling continues to intersect gold mineralization at depth. Drill hole RDD-187 intersected 12.4m grading 0.83 g/t gold; mineralization appears to be thickening toward the south. Follow up drilling is in progress, targeting near surface gold mineralization.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dbeb3c8-d0e2-4670-bc60-7eadd5ecd7cb

Figure 1: Drill section 11NW showing significant intersections in three 50m step-out drill holes,

extending mineralization up to 200m south from the PEA design pit limits.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16233c72-3770-4f6b-b5a6-f622f48103d5

Figure 2: Drill section 12NW showing a significant intersection located approximately 200m south of the PEA design pit limits and showing the location of 3 follow-up holes.





Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) RDD-179 13.00 22.00 9.00 1.07 RDD-180 6.20 9.20 3.00 0.53 RDD-180 33.40 38.40 5.00 0.58 RDD-183 24.40 29.40 5.00 1.16 RDD-183 38.40 60.20 21.80 0.88 including 47.20 53.20 6.00 2.21 RDD-184 0.80 9.70 8.90 1.13 RDD-184 14.60 17.60 3.00 0.61 RDD-184 23.80 29.30 5.50 0.91 RDD-185 0.50 3.70 3.20 1.21 RDD-185 63.10 66.10 3.00 1.72 RDD-185 82.10 89.10 7.00 0.58 RDD-189 No significant intercepts RDD-190 No significant intercepts RDD-191 11.30 34.50 23.20 0.95 including 24.50 34.50 10.00 1.78

Table 1: Significant, Near-Surface Exploration Drill Results at Rozino Gold Deposit

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) RDD-181 No significant intercepts RDD-182 No significant intercepts RDD-186 201.20 206.10 4.90 0.63 RDD-187 178.40 182.40 4.00 0.52 RDD-187 186.40 198.80 12.40 0.83 RDD-188 No significant intercepts

Table 2: Significant Exploration Drill Results at Rozino South Target

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7b04178-e624-43e7-8db8-214feb4df13e

Figure 3: Mapping showing location of Rozino drill holes completed, planned drill holes and the PEA design pit limits.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS’ Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material is shipped to ALS’ Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled Mass Spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch.

Drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project, option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik, Makedontsi and Sedefche gold projects, and an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Iglika project. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

